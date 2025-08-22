Mexico City Tourism: A Pro Tour Guide Shares 7 Tips with Me

If you’ve been feeling a little conflicted about visiting Mexico City recently, you aren’t alone. Protests related to rising housing costs, unregulated tourist rentals, and issues like gentrification swept through the city, culminating in a major protest in early July.

But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t visit Mexico City as an American.

It just means you need to be mindful about how you visit, where you go, and what you do. The more time you spend at local sites and the more money you funnel directly into locals’ hands, the better. In some cases, being a good tourist is as simple as visiting the neighborhood bakery and café instead of going to Starbucks.

Of course, that’s a paltry explanation of the complexities driving anti-tourism sentiment in Mexico City—but I think the protests are touching on a global theme right now.

And that theme revolves around who benefits from tourism. Simply put, both locals and visitors should benefit from tourism in terms of profit and experience, but that’s not the case, partly thanks to the presence and dominance of large, established companies.

Want to take a peek behind the curtain?

Let’s get to know Mexico City tourism through the lens of one of its best tour guides, Enrique of Tours By Locals. He has the inside scoop on what being a tour guide in CDMX is like, along with a few tips that can help you visit Mexico City feeling empowered.

What you need to know about Mexico City tourism from Enrique

Everyone say hola to Enrique!

Scoop #1: It’s not just about knowing where to go in the city, but also outside it

Mexico City is famously one of the largest cities in the Americas, second only to Brazil’s São Paolo. I doubt I need to explain why having a qualified, passionate local guide on your side is so essential to planning a great trip.

But Enrique points out that working with a local like him isn’t just about knowing where to go inside the city—it’s also about knowing where to find the hidden gems and wonders beyond the metropolis. Enrique loves to take visitors to the hills surrounding the city for great views, along with a look at the lush forests and colorful outposts like Tepoztlán.

Scoop #2: The longer the tour, the deeper the connection

One of Enrique’s favorite experiences was the chance to take a family from New York to Mexico City, Puebla, and Oaxaca on an 11-day adventure. Because the tour was longer, Enrique had the chance to get to know the families while also showing them his favorite places. That’s a pretty peak travel experience, in my opinion, because it’s based on exchange and personal connections, instead of just ‘seeing the sights’.

The longer your trip, the more immersion you get to experience. Plus, the more chances you have to connect with locals—and especially a private tour guide.

Scoop #3: It’s all about hometown love

When I asked Enrique what makes him so passionate about introducing visitors to his world, he simply said that it’s the same feeling as showing a friend your hometown. In short, he loves the chance to put together a trip that his guests will talk about for months or years to come.

I think that’s an element of hometown pride that we’ve all felt when hosting visitors before—and it also showcases the human and cultural side of travel. Local guides aren’t just showing you major landmarks and tourist attractions; they’re taking you ‘into the fold’, so to speak.

Scoop #4: Self-guided tours and walks usually spell confusion

Want to know one thing Enrique really wishes tourists heading to Mexico City knew? He gets a little bummed seeing tourists using books and audio guides on their phones to figure out how to get around and what to do. Again, Mexico City is massive, and Enrique doesn’t like to see people lost and confused.

Don’t skimp out on actual tour guides to try to DIY your Mexico City adventure—it’s too big, too complex, and you’re going to miss out on a lot of the good stuff. Enrique wants visitors to be able to relax and get around with ease instead of getting turned around. Obviously, local guides are the way to go to avoid this type of experience.

Scoop #5: Tipping is welcome, but bargaining might not be

Remember that it’s normal to tip in Mexico—and, according to Enrique, is encouraged. Even leaving a little tip after a meal or tipping a driver can go a long way. However, one thing that Enrique advises travelers to reconsider is bargaining with vendors and artisans, especially over small amounts.

Technically, it’s okay to bargain with street vendors—but they aren’t fighting for a higher price to scam you. They just want to go home after a long day of work comfortably. And remember that in formal places you should not be bargaining at all, like a restaurant, for example.

