5 Music Festivals for Spring & Summer 2025

March is usually when my summer dreams start taking shape.

Videos by TravelAwaits

And music festivals are a big part of those dreams. Festival culture has been one of my ‘travel constants’ since I first hit the road at age 18. To date, I’ve attended (and camped) at large festivals around the world, from Costa Rica to Australia to Portugal.

Festival culture is dear to my heart—but it takes time to feel comfortable in massive crowds of dancing revelers. (Or, at least, it did for me.)

Even if you know what bands and performances you’d like to see, you might want to bring a few friends to navigate the busy, thrilling world of live music festivals.

But what if you have varied musical interests and aren’t sure where to get started? I vote you make this the year of the music festival. No need to dive straight into Coachella or South by Southwest territory. You can take it easy by focusing on one of the US’s larger and more family-friendly music festivals.

Here’s where to find them this spring and summer.

Best music festivals for travelers this spring & summer

Jazz & Heritage Festival, NOLA

April 24 – May 4, 2025

Little Freddie King, Orange Kellin, Lars Edegran, Johnny Vidacovich, and James River perform at Jazz Fest (Getty)

Dubbed Jazz Fest, this annual gathering takes over New Orleans. Founded in 1970, it’s had over fifty years to get its act straight, which means you can expect a well-oiled lineup and a revolving door of acts.

The musical focus is on jazz, blues, roots, and plenty of rock. But don’t forget about more unexpected projects, like this year’s Lil Wayne & The Roots set.

Jazz Fest is one of the most accessible large-scale music festivals thanks to its range of music, family-friendly atmosphere, and long running time. Because the festival takes place for over a week, you can pop in and out of the city at your leisure, wandering from stage to stage before escaping the madness for a little sazerac.

Governors Ball, NYC

June 6 – 8, 2025

Chappell Roan performs during the 2024 Governors Ball in 2024 (Getty)

I remember the first year that Governors Ball launched in New York City—it was a big deal thanks to its blended lineup and the promise of escaping the city without actually leaving the city.

The festival takes place on Governors Island, a small plot of (relatively green) land between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Fast forward a decade, and the project is still going strong. That’s largely thanks to the well-rounded list of performances. To be fair, EDM is the main musical offering—but it’s hardly the only one. You can expect pop champions galore, from Glass Animals to Tyler, the Creator to Olivia Rodrigo.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Tennessee

June 12 – 15, 2025

Fans crowd toward the barrier as they wait patiently at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival (Getty)

Located in Manchester, Tennessee, Bonnaroo lets you dance on the funkier side of life. I haven’t personally attended Bonnaroo, but I’m recommending it here because it has a strong community vibe and emphasis on arts—hence the name.

You can catch musical act after music act… or hang out amid legions of really laidback, welcoming people. But you’ll probably be camping for a few days—fair warning. And the most popular acts can draw heavy, bustling crowds. (The picture above paints a solid picture of what Bonnaroo’s prime-time stages look like.)

But speaking of crowds, there’s one for everyone at Bonnaroo, which makes this a great entry point for anyone new to music festivals. And let’s not forget about the dancing and jamming. Bonnaroo regularly signs on diverse performers, from Blue Grass to EDM to hip-hop.

Lollapalooza, Chicago

August 7 – 10, 2025

The Chicago skyscape over Lollapalooza in 2024 (Getty)

Started only 21 years after Jazz Fest in New Orleans, Lollapalooza is one of the US’s most enduring musical gatherings. Since 2005, it’s called Chicago home.

To be fair, I can’t guarantee a sterling experience in Grant Park, where tens of thousands of attendees pack in. This is more ‘hardcore fan’ territory where you can catch acts from the US’s top stars, from Chappell Roan to Alanis Morisette.

That being said, Lollapalooza is still worth mentioning. Not only is it highly accessible, but you can also buy tickets for the specific acts that interest you. When you’ve danced to your heart’s content, you can head out to explore the city—or head to your hotel’s bar to unwind with a drink.

Summerfest, Milwaukee

June 19 – 21, June 26 – 28, & July 3 – 5

Chase Rice performs onstage at Summerfest 2024 (Getty)

Don’t know what you want out of your music festival experience? Head to Summerfest in Milwaukee. This is one of the most quietly impactful gatherings in the United States, even if it isn’t advertised nearly as much as the other names listed here.

This year’s festival includes three weekends of non-stop fun that includes over 600 artistic performances. There’s a band and group for every type of musical leanings.

But even if you aren’t thrilled by the lineup, you’ll still have plenty to do. Just like Bonnaroo, Summerfest offers dozens of activities and programs that you can join. Plus, the organizers go above and beyond to make sure the grounds are family-friendly, which makes Summerfest the most inclusive option of the bunch.