Similar to Kansas and Iowa, Nebraska is usually dubbed a fly-over state.

I hate that moniker.

Half because I’m from Missouri, which is often regarded as a flyover state, and half because I personally think the flat prairies in places like Kansas, Nebraska, and the Dakotas are underrated. As a fan of wind, sunlight, and open spaces, I think they’re outright beautiful.

But let’s not get derailed by why endless expanses of sky and tallgrass are appealing. For now, I’m shining a light on what makes Nebraska a fascinating stop for travelers—and, no, I’m not going to suggest you aimlessly wander across a prairie.

So long as you know where to go, you’ll find that this state is speckled with pleasant surprises. To pique your interest, I’m highlighting the weirdest activities that are open to visitors.

(If you’re on the hunt for even more things to do, start with Visit Nebraska’s comprehensive list.)

9 wonderfully weird things to do in Nebraska

Carhenge (Alliance, Nebraska)

During the summer solstice back in 1987, artist Jim Reinders unveiled his large-scale replica of England’s Stonehenge. Instead of hauling massive standing stones into a circular position, Reinders carefully placed vintage American cars into position.

And he dubbed it Carhenge.

Spray-painted matte gray, they sort of resembled the megaliths. A total of 39 cars were used to recreate Stonehenge, while another three (all foreign-made) lay buried beneath the site.

Kool-Aid Days Festival (Hastings, Nebraska)

Hastings is the birthplace of Kool-Aid—oh, yeah! If you’re a big fan of this sweet drink, you can visit Hastings’ Kool-Aid Museum. However, I’d suggest planning a visit during the three-day Kool-Aid Days festival, which is held annually in August.

The festival includes live music, a parade, fireworks, and special events like a Kool-Aid drinking contest.

Toadstool Geologic Park (Oglala National Grassland)

Tucked away in the northeastern corner of the state, this geological area is technically a badlands landscape. (Told you I wouldn’t recommend any prairies!)

The barren, desolate landscape at Toadstool Geologic Park almost looks lunar, and is dotted with unique formations. Don’t forget to look out for the sod house replica on the grounds—it showcases how early European settlers survived on the Nebraska frontier.

Happy Jack Chalk Mine (Scotia, Nebraska)

View from the top of the mines

Welcome to Nebraska’s only visitable mine. On weekends, you can take a short tour of Happy Jack Salt Mine through the abandoned caverns to learn about chalk, how it’s mined, and what it’s used for.

After, you can climb atop the mines for a bird’s eye view of the surrounding plains. Despite that very simple premise, visitors have found the tour to be interesting—someone TripAdvisor even dubbed it a ‘hidden gem in the countryside’.

Meet your Big Foot guide, Harriet

Hastings doesn’t only host the Kool-Aid Days festival—it also welcomes the annual Nebraska Bigfoot Conference. And that event is hosted by the Bigfoot Crossroads of America center, which functions as both a museum and research facility.

You can learn everything there is to know about Sasquatches here, along with how today’s leading Bigfoot hunters study them. There’s even a fantasy forest to wander through.

International Quilt Museum (Lincoln, Nebraska)

I know this is going to make me sound nerdy but… quilts are cool. From the vestiges of European hand-sewing traditions and the utilitarian need for warmth, American colonists made this art their own.

As of 2025, the US is home to quilting traditions that stem from European American, African American, Native American, Amish, and Hawaiian traditions. The International Quilt Museum is one of the best places to learn about these traditions while enjoying contemporary quilting storytelling.

Ashfall Fossils Bed (Royal, Nebraska)

Didn’t catch your attention with the quilting recommendation? Let me lure you in with some fossil beds. Ashfall Fossils Bed has been called ‘the Pompeii of prehistoric animals’ by Nat Geo, which should clue you in.

This site entombs dozens of prehistoric animals, which paleontologists and archaeologists are still carefully studying after its discovery in 1987. In the Rhino Barn, you can get a closer look at rhinos that were buried in volcanic ash over 12 million years ago.

Museum of Shadows (Plattsmouth, Nebraska)

I’m one of the first people to recommend haunted museums and ghost tours. I love a little dark tourism, along with touching on related topics like true crime. But if you’re a hardcore fan of ghosts, haunted locations, and haunted items, look no further.

The Museum of Shadows includes over 3,000 haunted artifacts from around the world. You can explore the museum at your own pace, take a guided tour, or even join ghost-hunting programs.

The Villagers (Taylor, Nebraska)

Courtesy of Visit Nebraska

The Museum of Shadows is designed to scare guests—but The Villagers might also catch you off-guard.

To make the town appear more populated and welcoming, Taylor local Marah Sandoz put together a life-sized painting on a wooden cut-out depicting historic townspeople. Since then, she’s amassed over 100 ‘Villagers’ throughout the town.