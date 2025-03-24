5 Exciting New Projects Launching in 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio

Being from the Rust Belt, cities like Cleveland have a special place in my heart.

Like many other hubs that have left their glory days behind them, from Buffalo to Baltimore, the city is in the middle of a rebuild.

Over the last decades, critical funding in Rust Belt cities has often been funneled toward urgent infrastructural and social needs. However, as new industries take root and investment takes off, many cities are refocusing their attention elsewhere.

From arts initiatives to environmental restoration to public events, new projects are taking off constantly—and 2025 is the year that many will hit the ground running.

Though much of the Rust Belt’s restoration has been focused on smaller cities like Lansing, Michigan, and Evansville, Indiana, some larger hubs are also in the midst of a rebirth.

Enter Cleveland.

In 2025, multiple projects that have been in development for years are set to open to the public. And with more set to roll out in 2026 and 2027, from sailing clubs to skyscrapers, it’s the perfect time to put this city back on your bucket list.

Whether looking for a weekend getaway or a more unexpected Midwestern adventure, Cleveland has quietly become one of the region’s stand-out destinations. Best of all, the city has a pet-friendly atmosphere—meaning Fido is also invited.

When you plan your trip, don’t miss out on these exciting new projects.

Coolest new projects taking off in Cleveland in 2025

West Side Market

The West Side Market interior in Cleveland, Ohio (Getty)

For years, the West Side Market has been one of the most popular attractions in the city. The famous historic market includes vendors and artisans that sell goods you won’t find elsewhere.

In 2025, the West Side Market will expand its reach with an outdoor seating area, beer garden, and monthly spotlight on local vendors. Tune in when the weather warms up for a brand new West Side Market experience.

Victory Cruise Lines comes back to Cleveland

View of cityscape of Cleveland downtown and Cuyahoga River (Getty)

In spring, Victory Cruise Lines is set to return to the Great Lakes after a six-year hiatus. The company operates two small cruise ships, which will stop in the Port of Cleveland up to 30 times this year.

Victory Cruise Lines are a fantastic way to explore Lake Eerie—along with the other Great Lakes. One line even includes a stop at Chicago’s Navy Pier.

Blossom Music Festival

John Mayer performs at Blossom Music Center (Photo by Patrick R. Murphy/Getty Images)

The Blossom Music Center is set to host a major festival this year, headlined by the Cleveland Orchestra. But there’s something extra on the docket this year.

First, the Cleveland Orchestra will be joined by Wicked’’s headliner Cynthia Erivo. Second, cinematic classics like The Lion King and Harry Potter will also be brought to life on the theater stage.



Cleveland Museum of Natural History like never before

Scenes at the Museum of Natural History (Photo by David Butow/Corbis via Getty Images)

Just like the West Side Market, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History is changing things up thanks to hefty investments. This year, you can enjoy a brand new 375,000-square-foot expansion that was sustainably designed.

There are brand new Dynamic Earth and Evolving Life exhibits, plus a revamped visitor hall. Best of all, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History is free to the public.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park turns 50

A misty early morning shot of Cuyahoga Valley National park (Getty)

Cleveland is halved by the grand Cuyahoga River—but the real rugged magic can be found 30 minutes from downtown Cleveland at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The park is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with a range of outdoor events. There are new guided hike programs, train rides, river excursions, and even concerts and art exhibits that bridge culture and nature.

Bonus: ‘Superman’ comes to town

Cleveland, Ohio, USA – August 25, 2024: Jerry Siegel along with his childhood friend Joe Schuster wrote the first Superman Comics in 1933 as youths. They grew up in Cleveland’s Jewish neighborhood. (Getty)

Officially, Superman is from Smallville—but the Man of Steel was originally conceived in Cleveland. This year, DC’s revamped blockbuster series will debut in Cleveland. In the film, you might even be able to spot a few places from around the city; producers spent over six weeks to complete principle photography for the film.