Go Here First: Best Countries for Your First International Trip

Dreaming of a bucket list trip outside the country, but aren’t sure where to get started?

You aren’t alone. Millions of Americans dream of an exotic adventure abroad, but are intimidated by the idea of encountering a new culture, interacting with people who don’t speak English, and venturing long distances from home.

After all, the list of possible mishaps is long, and questions related to important topics like health and finances aren’t always quickly answered.

Travel requires a surprising amount of patience and fortitude, in other words. That’s true even if you’re simply heading from the airport straight to a resort. The simple truth is that you’re going to encounter something unexpected along the way.

But that’s only one side of the coin.

On the other hand, getting out of your comfort zone is one of the best ways to experience personal transformation, discover new interests, and learn more about the world. Most importantly, travel doesn’t have to be uncomfortable or stressful.

If you’re a little hung up about traveling great distances, navigating a foreign language, and coming face-to-face with vastly different cultural traditions, don’t worry—there’s no need to jump in the deep end.

I’ve rounded up eight popular destinations that are close to the United States, are proficient in English, and are very similar to our culture. One of them doesn’t even require a passport to visit.

Ready to set off on your first international trip? Here’s where to go.

Best countries for first-time international trips

US Virgin Islands

A man walks past leaning palm trees on Cormorant Beach. Saint Croix, United States Virgin Islands (Getty)

The US Virgin Islands are an overseas US territory, meaning you don’t need a passport to visit. (But you do need your real ID!)

This gorgeous chain of islands is home to dozens of well-known and boutique resorts alike, making it easy for you to arrive and get settled with a familiar vacation setup.

That being said, you can still get to know unique elements of Caribbean culture while on the islands of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix, from the food to live performances. Only a few hours south of Florida, the US Virgin Islands is the most accessible ‘international’ destination for Americans to explore.

British Virgin Islands

Aerial view of the Indians, British virgin islands (Getty)

Just east of the US Virgin Islands are another great choice for your very first international trip, the British Virgin Islands. Compared to the US Virgin Islands, the islands are more remote and rugged.

Usually, sailors and boating enthusiasts stick to the British Virgin Islands, while more traditional resort-style vacationers stick to the US side.

The choice is yours, but you can expect a similar experience in terms of beachy activities, tropical hikes, and chances to soak up Caribbean culture. As with the USVI, English is the main language in BVI. Just expect a quieter trip with fewer resort-style amenities.

Belize

Mayan ruins in Belize (Getty)

Belize is a tropics-lovers paradise. The small country is renowned for its scuba diving and snorkeling experiences thanks to its proximity to the Great Blue Hole.

The Great Blue Hole is second only to the Great Barrier Reef, just to clue you into the sites that you can expect on its unspoiled beaches. On top of that, you can also explore Mayan ruins.

Though surrounded by Spanish-speaking countries, Belizeans speak English. That being said, you’ll notice plenty of Caribbean cultural markers, plus Mexican influences. Americans can also expect plenty of small talk; just like us, Belizeans love a little back-and-forth while waiting in lines.

London

Getty

There’s little reason to sell you on a trip to London if you’ve never left the country before. Not only will you recognize plenty around the city (assuming you paid attention in history class), but you can also get a feel for the origin of American culture—from the love of pubs and sports to an appreciation for hearty food and great entertainment.

Just know that this is the priciest destination on this list by a long shot. If you go to London, expect to pay top prices for basic hotels, meals, and tours. Plus, the plane ticket.

Edinburgh

The sun shines on the beautiful old houses that make up scenic Dean Village in Edinburgh Scotland. (Getty)

If London isn’t quite right, head further north to Scotland. Edinburgh is a top pick for Americans on their first international trips thanks to its rich history and moody streets. If you’re into the Middle Ages and gothic architecture, look no further. Edinburgh also hosts some of the UK’s most popular music and cultural festivals, in case you love a good party.

Just beware that you’re going to pay a lot to explore Edinburgh. Though not quite as pricey as London, it’s still an expensive destination. Also, it’s pronounced edd-en-burr-owe.

Dublin

Formally Liffey Bridge, the iron-made Ha’penny Bridge, built in 1816 (Getty)

Like London, Dublin is high on the list for many Americans who want to visit Europe. Given how many Irish-Americans want to explore their ancestry, it’s also a popular jumping-off point for roots tourism.

If you fit into that category, kick off your international travels in Dublin. It’s a modern-but-ancient city that you’ll be able to explore at your own pace.

Just keep in mind that you might not want to spend too much time in Dublin. During my time in Ireland, I wrapped up my visit to the capital within a few days, then headed out west to County Kerry, Cork, and Galway. Those were my favorite parts of the trip, so make sure you have a pathway into the country if you visit the Emerald Isle.

Iceland

Vik i Myrdal Church in Iceland (Getty)

I labeled Iceland as a Europe-ish destination because, although it’s technically in Europe, it’s got its own distinct feel. (The same for Montreal, below.)

Similar to the United States, the country is spread out across a large distance, meaning you’re most likely going to be renting a car and driving a lot.

For many Americans, you’ll feel right at home as you cruise around the country to explore natural wonders like the hot springs, volcanoes, and black-sand beaches. In other words, the road trip vibes in Iceland will be familiar enough.

Still, the rest of the experience should be pretty novel, from the food to the language to the liquors on bar shelves. (Don’t worry, English is widely spoken.)

Montreal

Tourists enjoying the sites in downtown Montreal in the summer (Getty)

Quebec is Canada’s French-speaking zone and, as such, has a distinctly French flair. That unique culture is best soaked up in Montreal, a gorgeous city that feels European-ish thanks to its architecture and lifestyle.

Though locals don’t speak English quite as much as in Iceland, you won’t be isolated if you don’t know French.

Best of all, Montreal is only a short flight away for Americans on the East Coast. And while winter temperatures are known for dropping well below freezing, people in Quebec know how to enjoy winter in style.