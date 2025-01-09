The Keys to Key West: Best Tours & Activities in Winter

Running from winter?

Key West, Florida is one of the best places you can go. That’s true any time of year, but average temperatures in January sit between 60-74°F. The sun is usually shining, and the heaviest layer you’ll need is a long-sleeve shirt.

On top of the great weather, visitors have an enviable mix of beaches, activities, and museums at their fingertips. Whether you want to get out on the water to do some fishing or shuffle through the area’s coolest museums, you’ll be booked solid for days.

If you’re heading to Key West, don’t miss out on these activities.

Best activities and tours in Key West on a winter visit

I haven’t liked a single thing I’ve read by Hemingway, but I’d still set aside time to visit this museum. Even if you’re like me and aren’t swayed by Hemingway’s short stories, he’s still an intriguing and important figure.

And this house in Key West is where the infamous writer penned his most important works. The home has been painstakingly preserved, offering a peek into the architecture and décor of his era.

Part gorgeous beach and part historic museum, these grounds are home to the US’s largest collection of Civil War armaments. You can wander through the old fort and learn more about the area’s history and Civil War legacy.

Or you can sink into the white sand beach and wait for a jaw-dropping sunset to play across the water. With temperatures still relatively high in January, I’d do both.

Butterflies in January? Thanks to the climate-controlled and glass-enclosed habitat, you can stand amid fluttering butterflies at any time of the year.

The Butterfly and Nature Conservatory is home to almost 60 different butterfly species, along with tropical birds and lush plants. You might even forget it’s winter farther up north.

If you’re a fan of mini road trips and scenic, tropical views, then head to the Overseas Highway. This highway traverses 42 long bridges that cut from island to island through the Florida Keys.

Along the way, you’ll be treated to unique stops, eateries, shops, beaches, and more. Though you can find guides that showcase which stops are worth your time, I suggest letting the open road guide you instead.

This street cuts through the heart of downtown Key West. Not only can you find great restaurants and bars, but the area is also renowned for its live performances, art galleries, and hand-rolled cigars.

Just keep in mind that you might see a larger crowd than expected on Duval Street—it only goes ‘quiet’ from March to May.

It’s not just another lighthouse—this location is carefully overseen by the Key West Art & Historical Society.

They have beautifully preserved the lighthouse while also curating exhibits that bring the past to life, including the responsibilities of former lighthouse keepers.

But the real allure is the view from the top of the lighthouse, which offers a great view of the entire town.

Spanish Galleons at the museum (TripAdvisor)

If there’s one thing I know about Key West, it’s how often pirates once crossed through its waters. During the 1600s and 1700s, Southern Florida was a hotbed for maritime conflict between warring empires, pirates, and all those caught in between.

This museum showcases incredible finds like Spanish galleons from 1622, along with exhibits that explore the science of shipwrecks, the history of Caribbean pirates, and Key West’s role in the Atlantic slave trade.

If there’s a second thing I know about Key West, it’s that this area is home to incredible ecological diversity—and a range of important mangroves.

From manatees to coral reefs, this center shines a light on the most intriguing elements of sea life. They even have shipwreck artifacts and exhibits that explore how shipwrecks impact marine life.

