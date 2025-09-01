8 Las Vegas Alternatives to Keep in Mind in 2026-26

It might be a bit too soon to declare whether or not Las Vegas is really dead.

But there’s one certainty: Its prices have gone from affordable to pricey to shocking in a short amount of time. Thanks to additions like the Sphere, the Grand Prix, and an NFL franchise, prices city-wide are skyrocketing. Gone is the classic Strip of yore.

Again, though they’re not the only cause, those hiked prices are certainly one reason traffic in Vegas has been slow this summer.

Have you been looking for an alternative spot to spend your cash without going broke—while also guaranteeing a great time? I’ve got picks for you. Just because Vegas is possibly on its deathbed, that doesn’t mean it’s time to mourn.

Here are the best Las Vegas alternatives based on what kind of vibe you want. No overspending needed.

8 Las Vegas alternatives for gambling, entertainment, and more

A very Vegas vibe: Reno, NV

Reno is cooler than you think. It’s a great Vegas alternative because it touches on those same desert vibes and total casino access. You’ll feel like you’re in a teeny-tiny version of Las Vegas as you pop into places like Grand Sierra, Peppermill, Atlantis, and Silver Legacy—all beloved local casinos.

But there are other adventures awaiting you in Reno. From learning how to work with raptors to skiing large slopes to a massive, hands-on science museum, it’s got surprises around every corner.

An upscale version with plenty of spas: Palm Springs, CA

Not too many people associate Palm Springs with casino culture. Instead, it’s usually renowned for its gorgeous architecture, bougie history, and world-class spas. That being said, you can explore a range of casinos around Palm Springs, from Augustine Casino to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

A historic beach town with large casinos: Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City, New Jersey needs no introduction—especially if you’ve seen series like Boardwalk Empire. I’m not suggesting AC’s history closely mirrors the dramatized HBO show, but it helped introduce this coastal casino hub to Americans who aren’t too familiar with New England.

Expect large-scale casinos and sportsbooks, like the Hard Rock and Borgata, along with more family-friendly activities.

Atlantic City is a popular stop on the Jersey Shore, meaning you can bring the family along without feeling like you’re missing out. Whether you want to walk the Boardwalk, post up on the beach, or explore one of the city’s interesting entertainment venues, you’ll have plenty to explore.

A casino town that’s made for gamblers: Shreveport, LA

Don’t head to New Orleans if you want the best casinos in Louisiana—you’ll find them farther north in Shreveport, which has historically been a gambling hub. Personally, I’d go for the riverboat casinos just for the ambiance and legacy, but don’t forget about betting on the ponies at Louisiana Downs before heading out to dine along the water.

One last tip: skip out on Shreveport in the summer. The city feels like a swamp until the humidity lessens and the milder temperatures settle in. One last tip: delve into Shreveport’s history—it’s cooler than you might think.

A funky Southern Vegas-style hub: Biloxi, MS

Along with Shreveport, Biloxi is one of the South’s top gambling hubs. Biloxi is one of the most popular stops along the Gulf Coast, making it great for beach trips. Though Biloxi has faced over a decade of slow rebuilding following Hurricane Katrina, it’s all bright lights and big fun at places like Beau Rivage Casino and the Hard Rock.

A casino hub with natural wonders: Niagara Falls, NY

Forget the waterfalls—there’s so much more to discover in Niagara Falls. From Art Alley to the exciting drag of Clifton Hill, there are non-falls adventures waiting around every corner. There are even a few top-notch casinos, including Seneca Niagara Falls Resort on the US side and Fallsview Casino Resort on the Canadian side.

Like Tahoe, but cheaper: Eugene, OR

Lake Tahoe is one of the best places that Americans can head for a balanced trip that involves Mother Nature and gambling… but it’ll set you back almost as much as Las Vegas. If you want a scenic gambling trip, head to Eugene, Oregon instead. Along with casinos, you can explore craft breweries, delightful wineries, and, of course, hike and swim through some of the area’s greatest natural corridors.

Just know that the most popular casinos are located outside of town. Three Rivers Casino Resort is located around thirty minutes away, along with Seven Feathers Casino Resort.

The ‘international’ pick: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Of all the Las Vegas alternatives offered here, San Juan, Puerto Rico, is the most adventurous. The island has many casinos, sportsbooks, and racetracks to choose from. Cock fighting is still the national sport, as well, in case you want to bet on poultry pugilism.

There’s Casino Metro, Casino del Mar at La Concha, and Stellaris Casino are three of the most popular picks in the capital of San Juan. However, you can find larger casino-resorts the further you wander from the capital, such as the Wyndham Grand Rio.

