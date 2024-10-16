It’s hard to go wrong with a Lake Tahoe trip.

Whether you’re visiting in summer or winter, whether you’re exploring the Nevada or California side of the lake, and whether you’re staying on the water or in town, the area effortlessly provides all the characteristics of a great vacation.

Its range and classic feel have made Lake Tahoe a favorite selection for families, in particular.

With so many ways to get active, soak up the local culture, and lounge around in Mother Nature, parents don’t need to worry about putting together an airtight itinerary.

All they need to do is wake up and figure out what feels right for the day.

Even better if they’re doing that at a great rental that provides all the basics, plus a lil’ extra. Dreaming of your Lake Tahoe getaway? Here are the best Lake Tahoe rentals for families.

Best Lake Tahoe rentals for families

Best rental for families with young children

Airbnb

Rental details

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Sleeps 8

Location: Tahoma, CA

This rental has one amenity that families with young are after—a game room. The game room includes an air hockey table, board games, a big screen, a Bluetooth speaker, a gaming console, and books.

Adults can unwind in the separate living room, which includes a gas-burning fireplace. There’s also a large hot tub with a privacy fence, which lets the whole family unwind after a long day on the slopes or the water.

Book here

Best lake views

Airbnb

Rental details

5 Bedrooms

4 Bathrooms

Sleeps 6

Location: Glenbrook, NV

With a jaw-dropping vista of Lake Tahoe and a grand patio for soaking up the views, this selection is ideal for families who really want to truly experience the seasons. Plus, there’s a grill and hot tub outside, letting families capitalize on their outdoors time.

That being said, you might enjoy spending time indoors, too. The rental’s interior is absolutely beautiful thanks to its wood paneling, features, and furniture. While it doesn’t look like the most kid-friendly decoration, the open-plan rooms are geared for hosting large groups, which makes downtime at home a breeze.

Book here

Best budget option

Airbnb

Rental details

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Sleeps 7

Location: Carnelian Bay, CA

Budget options don’t get better than this. This gem is located in the thick forests of Carnelian Bay, making it ideal for families that want to romp around outdoors.

There are two patios for dining and relaxing, while the garage serves as a ping-pong gaming room. All the basics are taken care of—and that even includes a large and welcoming living room with a wood-burning fireplace.

With other basic amenities like a washer-dryer, your family will have everything they need to comfortably enjoy the wonders of Lake Tahoe.

Book here

Best luxury pick

Airbnb

Rental details

4 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

Sleeps 8

Location: Glenbrook, NV

Want to experience luxury on the water? This home includes a private dock that extends onto Lake Tahoe, making for perfect sunsets and sunrises. But the dock is just the tip of the iceberg here.

There’s a massive deck with plenty of furniture, along with a second patio down by the dock. The living room is truly massive, offering a view of the lake while you unwind by the wood-burning fireplace.

Even the bedrooms have balconies that offer a bird’s-eye-view of the lake below. If your family wants an unbeatable location with plenty of privacy for each bedroom, start here. Just be prepared for the bill.

Book here

Best communal spaces & gear

Airbnb

Rental details

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Sleeps 9

Location: Tahoe City, CA

Welcome to my top pick for the best family rentals on Lake Tahoe. This wooded rental has a beautiful, simple design with all the basics that a family could want.

Specifically, it offers functional and comfortable shared areas—from two large decks to a grand dining room to a full kitchen to a cozy living room.

With a great balance of indoor and outdoor spaces, your family will have all the space they’ll need to enjoy each other’s company. There are also cute areas geared towards kids, like the toy camping set up near the living room, fit with a stuffed bear and stuffed fire pit.

Book here

Best rental for outdoor activities

Airbnb

Rental details

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Sleeps 8

Location: Kings Beach, CA

Similar to the last rental, this option is located in the forest, taking your family straight into the natural world. The living spaces are well-rounded, letting your family choose between two salons with an open floor plan.

The exterior also includes two great patios for lounging. Aside from its immersion in the forest, this location also makes it easy for your family to seek out more outdoors adventures.

Kings Beach is a ten-minute walk from the rental, along with great hiking trails. Pile on children’s amenities like dinnerware, board games, a pack’n-play crib, and a standard crib, and your family has everything it needs for a great Lake Tahoe adventure.

Book here