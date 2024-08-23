Hoh Rainforest: How to Visit a Rainforest Without Leaving the US

The US isn’t short on stunning forests.

From the Blue Ridge Mountains to the towering Rockies, there’s a wild frontier for just about every taste.

The Pacific Northwest, though smaller than others, also leaves an impact.

It’s known for its cloud cover, rainfall, and peaks like Mt. Rainier. In fact, these forests are one of the primary reasons that people visit and even relocate to Washington State.

Olympic National Park, which lies on the Olympic Peninsula, is one of the most iconic landscapes in the region.

And it’s home to unique geographic features. There’s the rugged Pacific Coast, then the towering alpine forests and the wild meadows that stretch between them.

And, of course, the US’s largest temperate rainforest: Hoh Rainforest.

If you’ve seen images of moss-laden and jungle-esque scenes from Olympic National Park, they were probably of Hoh. Its trees are seriously laden with lichen and moss, making them look fuzzy and friendly… or spooky, depending on your outlook.

And despite the fact that loggers took to Hoh with gusto throughout the 1900s, it’s now protected and beginning to regenerate.

There’s even a National Park Service outpost that ushers you into the park, where rangers live year-round to monitor and protect the forest.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to visit Hoh Rainforest.

A rainforest? In the continental United States?

Hoh Rainforest is a temperate rainforest—not the tropical, lush Amazonian image you probably have in your mind.

Also, it’s not the US’s only rainforest. (That blew my mind.)

Temperate rainforests are a bit different than their tropical cousins in that they see much lower temperatures. Though winters are mild, temperatures stay cool year-round. Two of the US’s other temperate rainforests are located in Alaska, for context.

Most flora in Hoh is reliant on a near-constant drift of fog, which provides year-round moisture. This feeds the moss, lichen, and old-growth trees. These plants serve as an important resource for animals—and Hoh Rainforest is home to many unique creatures.

There are herds of Roosevelt elk wandering through the park, along with bushy-tailed marmots (they look like gophers), river otters, blacktail deer, and even black bears.

Welcome to Hoh

There are a few different ways that you can visit Hoh Rainforest.

If you’re interested in hiking, there are three trails to choose from.

The Hoh River Trail is an out-and-back trail that ends at Blue Glacier moraine with an overlook of Mt. Olympus. There are four main turn-around points on this trail, including First River, Mineral Creek Falls, Cedar Grove, and 5-mile Island

The Hall of Mosses Trail

But you’ll also have the choice to camp in Hoh Rainforest.

The campgrounds are open year-round thanks to the temperate winters. While facilities are limited, there are 72 different sites that guests can choose from.

During peak season, you can also reserve campgrounds up to six months in advance. (I’d suggest doing so!)

If you want, you can also let a guide show you around.

I’d also suggest doing this, as they’ll be able to point out important landmarks and different species, and otherwise tie together why this rainforest is so impactful.

Otherwise, you can easily find a place to stay outside of Hoh Rainforest. Nearby, you’ll find Forks—a town that I know about thanks to a certain sparkly vampire. Or if you want even more immersion in the Cascade Range, check out some of the best A-frames around Seattle.