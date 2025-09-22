5 Perfect Spots for a Bachelor/ette Jack and Jill Party in the US

Call it the changing times or call it penny-pinching—but there’s a rising trend in the realm of bachelor and bachelorette parties, and it’s one that I didn’t see coming.

That’s the popularity of Jack and Jill celebrations, which combine bachelor and bachelorette parties.

These dual celebrations have become a microtrend in the wedding industry over the last few years, similar to babymoon or ‘hatchelorette’ trips. While all couples have different motivations for combining their goodbye-to-single-life parties, some common reasons are ease of planning and shared friend groups.

Again, savings might also be a factor, as hotel and entertainment prices in traditional bachelor/ette zones like Las Vegas have become (wildly) exorbitant.

And while it might sound demanding to plan a joint Jack and Jill bachelor/ette party, many hotels around the country are up for the challenge. Not only do they offer tons to do that will appeal to both men and women (both together and separately), but they also offer third spaces where the group can hang out.

Want to see which hotels I recommend for your Jack and Jill bachelor parties? Start with these picks, located around the country.

Top picks for a combined bachelor/ette Jack and Jill party

Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

No need to reinvent the wheel when it comes to East Coast bachelor/ette parties. Cape Cod has everything you could need for a classic escape, from lovely beaches to its range of unique towns to cheeky train rides. Though it’s a bit pricier than other picks on this list, it offers a reliably classy and Americana vibe.

At Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club, you have immediate access to a private beach, on-site dining and bars, and both indoor and outdoor pool selections. Plus, you can book three-bedroom and two-bedroom packages that are perfect for group trips.

Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa in Jackson, Wyoming

As one of the most celebrated hotel openings in 2024 and with its long list of curated packages, the Rusty Parrot Lodge and Spa in Jackson, Wyoming, will appeal to just about any bachelor/ette group. So long as you enjoy the outdoors, that is.

The Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa has gorgeous décor and plenty of areas where small and medium-sized groups can hang out. The full-service spa has popular treatments for anyone who needs a little TLC.

Meanwhile, some of the best views and adventures in the Rockies can be found just outside the town limits for those who want a little rugged outdoors time. Toss in excellent programs, like their Cowboy Concierge, and it’s a win-win.

The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, California

If the rugged Rockies aren’t for you, then head to the US’s mini Mediterranean. Napa Valley has long been a lauded bachelorette destination, but hotels like The Meritage Resort and Spa also have something for the guys, including a private bowling alley/cocktail lounge and a steakhouse that includes (what else) masterful wine pairings.

Unsurprisingly, a Jack and Jill bachelor/ette getaway at The Meritage Resort and Spa is ideal for any wine-lovers. The grounds are designed in a tasteful Tuscan style, and include a vineyard that lets you dive into the world of vineyard-to-glass wines.

Toss in elements like an underground estate cave (perfect for tastings) and you’ve got one of the most refined but exciting ways to ring in an upcoming wedding.

Virgin Voyages Adults-Only Cruise from Miami, Florida

What’s one of the very best ways to plan a successful bachelor/ette getaway? Let other people do the heavy lifting for you. My brother and his partner recently returned from a Virgin Voyages Miami-Miami route with visits to Puerto Plata and Bimini—and they gave rave reviews.

The cruise included multiple bachelor and bachelorette parties (no word on whether any were joint ventures), which could take advantage of the many programs, entertainment, and day trips offered by the cruise.

Though groups need to plan out which activities they want to book (and pay ahead of time to reserve their places), it’s one of the most straightforward and accessible options for bachelor/ettes who want a more traditional party-forward experience.

DoubleTree by Hilton Chicago Magnificent Mile

Brides and grooms-to-be in the Midwest might not want to fly to one of the coasts or to the Rockies for their party. If that’s the case, plan your bachelor/ette in Chicago. Not only is the city chock-full of thrilling nightlife and entertainment opportunities, but some hotels like the DoubleTree by Hilton on Magnificent Mile are also great for hosting small to medium-sized groups.

This DoubleTree by Hilton includes a large pool where groups can gather and lounge, along with plenty of space in the dining area. It’s also located on the city’s famous Magnificent Mile, meaning views from the rooms are top-notch, and proximity to other hotspots in Chicago is pretty unmatched.

