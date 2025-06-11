8 Seaside Resorts in California for a Perfect West Coast Trip

When we think about great seaside resorts in the United States, Florida is one of the first places that comes to mind. Hawaii is a close second, followed by family-friendly favorites like South Carolina.

Videos by TravelAwaits

But if you base your search for seaside resorts on sheer coastal miles, California will quickly land on your radar.

While the Golden State is well known amongst travelers for its natural wonders further inland, from Lake Tahoe to Yosemite, it also has dozens of seaside resorts. They run a huge gamut, too, from casual and family-friendly stays to more boutique, upscale locations. From eco-resorts to casino-resorts, the sky is the limit.

If you’ve been dreaming of staying at a resort on the beach in California, you’ve got plenty of options at your fingertips, including budget and mid-range stays. Ready to find your next favorite resort stay?

Let’s head to the West Coast to count down the best seaside resorts in California.

Best seaside resorts in California: at a glance

Sanctuary Beach Resort, Monterey Bay

Loews Coronado Bay Resort, San Diego

Hilton Vacation Club Riviera Beach & Shores, Capistrano Beach

Claremont Resort & Club, Berkeley

SeaVenture Beach Hotel, Pismo Beach

Bahia Resort Hotel, San Diego

Harbor View Inn, Santa Barbara

Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes

Best seaside resorts in California

Sanctuary Beach Resort, Monterey Bay

Amenities: On-site restaurant, full-service spa, outdoor pool, hot tub

This luxury resort spans 19 acres of untouched Pacific coastline, letting you soak up the rugged wonders. Sanctuary Beach Resort goes all-in on its beachy offers, too, letting you set up bonfires on the beach, book guided tours to learn more about the dunes, and even take a yoga class on the sand. Its Salt Wood on-site restaurant is also highly acclaimed, serving up seafood and New American cuisine.

Loews Coronado Bay Resort, San Diego

Amenities: Three pools, full-service marina, on-site dining, on-site spa, fitness center

Ready to take on a private, 25-acre peninsula that overlooks Southern California’s most gorgeous stretch of ocean? Loews Coronado Bay Resort is an upscale, oceanside stay that has one key amenity: a full-service marina for those who like to get out on the water. Just don’t expect any beach days. The coast here is rocky, making for Mediterranean-esque views.

Hilton Vacation Club Riviera Beach & Shores, Capistrano Beach

Amenities: Outdoor pool, direct beach access, BBQ facilities, game room

Speaking of Mediterranean-esque views, the Hilton Vacation Club Riviera Beach & Shores at Capistrano Beach takes you straight to the heart of the California Riviera… just without the bougie pricing.

This part of the California coast got its name thanks to the similarities between the climate and beaches in places like France and Italy. If you want to soak up the feeling, you can head straight to the beach from the resort. Or just lounge by the pool and watch the towering palms sway in the wind. Your choice.

Amenities: Historic designation, outdoor pool, lush gardens, fitness center (with programs like yoga), on-site restaurant

This grand, historic hotel looks like something straight out of a 19th-century storybook—and its got the five-star amenities to match its Old World appearance. You can enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the Pacific Ocean from the grounds, though you’ll need to walk to get there. Aside from its top-notch features, Claremont Resort & Club also hosts activities like outdoor movie nights, a kid’s club, and similarly thoughtful offers.

SeaVenture Beach Hotel, Pismo Beach

Amenities: Direct beach access, on-site restaurant with seasonal dishes

Affordable, located right on the beach, and oozing with funky style, SeaVenture Beach Hotel in Pismo Beach offers an effortless seaside resort experience. While you don’t have an outdoor pool or a full-service spa, you have total, unfettered access to the beach and many rooms have balconies that offer drool-worthy views. Plus, all of Pismo’s cutest shops are in walking distance.

Bahia Resort Hotel, San Diego

Amenities: Secluded beach access, outdoor pool, hot tub, game room, fitness center, on-site lounge and restaurant

Located in the heart of San Diego’s Mission Bay, Bahia Resort Hotel lets you escape the bustle of San Diego without all the hustle. Its large outdoor pool and high design features give it a more upscale feel, while its pricing is still reasonable. Just know that the beach is fairly small and narrow—most of the seaside around Mission Bay are docks and marinas.

Harbor View Inn, Santa Barbara

Amenities: Beach access, outdoor pool, central location in Santa Barbara

Harbor View Inn isn’t a traditional resort—but it’s got a great ocean view and an outdoor pool, so it’s still worth keeping in mind, especially considering how affordable it is. If a traditional resort is a bit out of reach, this is a great boutique inn compromise.

Its outdoor pool is surrounded by lush palms and offers a beach view. Want to enjoy the beach instead? Just cross the street and you’re there. Despite its small size, Harbor View Inn is comfortable and well-appointed.

Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities: Dramatic seaside views, outdoor pool, golf course, full-service spa, on-site activities like kayaking, falconry, ad whale-watching

Located on the very tip of the secluded and rugged Palos Verdes peninsula, you’ve got 102 acres of private woodlands to explore at your leisure. The resort also offers a long list of activities that will get you outdoors and living life to the fullest. Though you’ll pay out the wazoo for this five-star luxury stay, it’s class all the way, making it well worth the price.