11 Small-Town Road Trip Stops on the Pacific Coast Highway in California

The world-famous Pacific Coast Highway (or PCH) runs from Dana Point in California to Tumwater in Washington State.

It traverses some of the most stunning coastal regions on the West Coast, from Big Sur to the Olympic Peninsula. It also passes through some of the most famous hubs in California, Oregon, and Washington, from Los Angeles to Monterey to Seattle.

Along the way, the Pacific Coast Highway also passes by picturesque small towns with commanding coastal views. While many PCH diehards know about the larger cities and towns on Route 101, what about those other must-see towns that don’t get as much attention?

Ready to take on the Pacific Coast Highway like a seasoned road-tripper? Don’t miss out on these towns on the Pacific Coast Highway in California. Check back soon for recommendations on towns in Oregon and Washington State, too.

Must-see towns on the Pacific Coast Highway, south to north

Dana Point

This little Orange County enclave is the perfect spot to take a detour out on the ocean. It’s a popular spot for whale watching and dolphin sightings. Or, if you prefer to stick to land, you can explore the area’s eclectic range of boutique shops before hitting the road again.

Ventura

From Dana Point, you’ll head north through Los Angeles. Ventura is a short drive from the city’s northern limits—and it offers a pretty hard-to-beat mix of historic landmarks, stunning beaches, and famous Cali resorts. Whether you’re on the hunt for a great pier or a more involved day tour, Ventura has a handful of activities that will complement your Pacific Coast Highway adventure.

Pismo Beach

Pismo Beach is one of my favorite towns in California, primarily thanks to its beachfront location and relaxing vibes. Its proximity to celebrated wineries might also catch your attention. That’s the magic of Pismo Beach—it’s got pleasant surprises in store for you, from its monarch butterfly grove to its Dinosaur Caves.

San Luis Obispo

If you want to hang out in a town along the Pacific Coast Highway, San Luis Obispo is one of the best stops on this list. It’s larger than other towns on this list, giving you more options when it comes to activities, dining, lodging, and more. If you like history, you can explore the old mission. Or, if you prefer hiking, Bishop Peak is just outside the city. I also recommend checking out Morro Bay State Park nearby, which offers a unique marine experience.

San Simeon

Pier near San Simeon (Getty)

In the same count as San Luis Obispo, you can find a tiny, unincorporated community on the coast called San Simeon. It’s close to the Hearst Mansion, which you might want to check out if you like history, architecture, and true crime twists. (Ask about Patty!) Or, if you prefer nature, you can explore the nearby breeding grounds of northern elephant seals and take a jaunt on the pier.

Carmel-by-the-Sea

Renowned as one of the US’s best beach towns, quaintest walkable towns, and most romantic getaways, Carmel-by-the-Sea is a perfect stopover for anyone driving the Pacific Coast Highway. I might even go as far as to say it’s required to stop in. Though prices are a little high, the town’s hyper-charming vibe and walkability are worth the price point. Plus, it puts you close to other must-sees like Calla Lily Valley.

Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay Harbor with Yachts and Boats in Background (Getty)

Just south of San Francisco is Half Moon Bay. It’s a city that’s more like San Luis Obispo in terms of its size and amenities. But it’s better known for its sweeping beaches and their gorgeous, rugged views. Plus, you can also visit the area’s Redwoods, in case you aren’t able to finish the Pacific Coast Highway as it heads into NorCal territory.

Anchor Bay

Coastal views of the Pacific Ocean while traveling Coast Highway 1 along the California coastline outside Anchor Bay (Getty)

So small you might drive by without realizing it, Anchor Bay has a permanent population of less than one thousand. It’s a sleepy but worthwhile stop thanks to its small, tight-knit community. You can explore near-empty beaches and parks, then stop in to the tiny town’s fine arts galleries. Don’t miss out on the greasy spoon, either!

Little River

Historic Inn at Little River of Mendocino County, California, USA (Getty)

Mendocino is a large city—not a small town on the Pacific Coast Highway by any stretch. If you need to stop in and grab supplies before you head into the more rugged forests of Northern California, it’s the perfect place. But if you want to stick to small towns, head to Little River, just south of Mendocino, instead. It’s a perfect spot to book a boutique hotel with rugged, natural views, and take on adventures like sea kayaking.

Eureka

Morning light shines historic downtown Eureka, California, USA (Getty)

Both Eureka and Crescent City (below) are two of my favorite towns in California—largely thanks to their proximity to wild leagues of mature redwood trees. Both are gateways into the US’s greatest national parks, in my humble opinion. In Eureka, you also get to soak up the coastal town’s unique Victorian architecture. The town also hosts monthly festivals that bring together the town and surrounding areas, from Peddle Fest to the Summer Concert Series to the ‘Perilous Plunge’ each March.

Crescent City

View of Crescent City from the Battery Point Lighthouse (Getty)

While Eureka is a great spot to forge into the redwood forests of NorCal, Crescent City is usually where redwood-seekers end up. The town itself isn’t nearly as cute as Eureka because it’s a large fishing port—but it still has a wonderful charm factor that you’ll feel even if you only stop by on your Pacific Coast Highway adventure.

