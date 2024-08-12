Hidden Gems Only: Best Beachfront Airbnbs in South Carolina

South Carolina beaches are some of the most atmospheric in the US.

Though they’re not as tropical as Florida beaches and they don’t have the same emerald waters as the Gulf Coast, they deliver on character.

Most obviously, there’s a hefty dose of Southern charm at major destinations in the state, from Kiawah Island to Folly Beach. There’s also plenty of infrastructure for vacationers heading to the beach, making it a top spot for families during summertime.

Then there’s the coastline.

South Carolina’s beaches are dotted with islets and barrier islands. Lined with oak trees and slow-winding rivers, visitors get the beauty of the Atlantic without leaving behind the East Coast’s temperate forests.

Toss in some seriously good seafood, a festival-like atmosphere in the summer, and that slow-moving lifestyle that gets all of us back in touch with ourselves, and you could make the case that South Carolina is the summer destination in the US.

It’s a win on all fronts. Assuming you know where to stay, that is.

If you’re looking for the perfect landing pad for your South Carolina coastal vacations, then start with these options. I’m skipping over Myrtle Beach, Charleston, and Kiawah to uncover South Carolina’s loveliest hidden gems.

Marshfront Villa in the Trees

Edisto Island

Want to get into the woods on Edisto Island?

You’ll have a fantastic bird’s-eye view of the surrounding marshlands at this elevated stay, letting you get a real feel for the bayou-esque jungle.

But don’t let the location fool you—you’re still close enough to the coast to hear the lapping waves. Best of all, you have multiple porches to choose from when it’s time for afternoon tea. (Although I’d probably be glued to that outdoor furnace. It’s beautiful.)

Book here

The Hideaway

Saint Helena Island

Top-tier modern design meets yet another rugged coastal forest. You’ll have everything you need to explore the snaking rivers outside or head to the beach nearby.

Along with its clean design, I’m a fan of all the added amenities offered at this Airbnb.

There’s plenty available for families, from beach-ready trollies to comfortable cribs to brand-new highchairs. Oh, and the sauna—the beautiful, beautiful Scandi-themed sauna.

Book here

True Beachfront

Surfside Beach

It’s beautiful on the outside and stunning on the inside.

This new rental has a near-perfect rating thanks to its renovated interior and beachfront access. That beachfront access is worth noting, as guests can cross a lovely footbridge to get to the beach in seconds.

But there’s also a massive swimming pool in the backyard—which makes this location even better for hosting its 12-person capacity. For families or friend groups, this rental has absolutely everything you’ll need.

Book here

Beach House with Backyard Oasis

Isle of Palms

By backyard oasis, I think the hosts mean pure tropical luxury.

From the lighting to the seating arrangement, you and your guests will have what you need to spend the whole vacation outside. That’s not even mentioning the pool—or the almost direct beach access.

Aside from its beautiful outdoor space and great proximity to the beach, guests also have the best Isle of Palm’s eateries and bars within reach. If you want to squeeze even more activities out of your beachy vacation in South Carolina, this rental has what you need.

Book here

Luxury Seabrook Beachfront

Seabrook Island

You get beach vibes everywhere you look with this rental—from its bright interior design to its coastal, dune-covered vistas. The latter offers the perfect way to watch the sunset over the Edisto River and the Atlantic.

But you’ll also have state-of-the-art amenities, too. From marble countertops to Big Chill appliances, this location has the quality-minded attention to detail that many are after.

Book here