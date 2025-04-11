8 Montana Rodeos to Keep on Your Calendar This Summer

Rodeo country is vast, stretching across the Midwest, South, and Rocky Mountain regions.

From Colorado to Wyoming to Arizona, rodeo competitions regularly bring in thousands of spectators. They’re one of the best settings to soak up the cowboy spirit and feel that pure American spirit.

From barrel racing to team roping, events showcase the unique skills and rugged-ready nature required for ranchers and other country folk.

For visitors, rodeos also offer a way to get to know—and support—local culture.

While you can find rodeos in major cities from Houston to Scottsdale, I’ve always dreamed of catching a live rodeo competition while traveling through more rural zones. In states like Montana, which just made rodeo its official state sport, adding a rodeo to your itinerary lets you dig even deeper into the local lifestyle.

You’ll rub elbows with thousands of fans, learn about different types of roping and racing events, and get the chance to sample a few delicacies at the food stalls.

Ready for a little cowboy fun? These are the best rodeos in Montana this summer. Don’t miss out.

Best rodeos in Montana in summer

July 1-5 (Red Lodge, MT)

Home of Champions

Red Lodge is celebrating its 95th year of rodeo fun—so make sure to stop by to celebrate with hundreds of fans. Though Home of Champions is almost 100 years old, Red Lodge’s rodeo legacy started a bit early.

In the 1890s, cowboys gathered to ride exhibition broncos at the local stockyard. By the 1930s, the next generation had purchased 180 acres of land where they eventually built the grounds where ‘Home of Champions’ takes place today.

July 2-4 (Livingston, MT)

Established in 1924, the Livingston Roundup celebrated its centennial last year, making it the oldest rodeo in the state. But you’re not too late to join the fun.

Every year, Livingston Roundup grows in size and excitement. This year, keep a lookout for Miss Livingston Roundup events, in which you can see Rodeo Queens do their thing to ‘make the rodeo spectacular’.

July 5-8 (Bigfork, MT)

Sheep riding

Last year, Bigfork Montana Rodeo was voted ‘Rodeo of the Year’ by Medium. You can expect a fast-paced and high-energy show at Bigfork, along with a family-friendly environment that includes a separate kid’s area. Just remember to wear red, white, and blue on Saturdays—it’s the time to ‘show your colors’.

July 17-19 (Big Sky, MT)

PBR stands for professional bull-riding—and it’s center-stage at Big Sky PBR. You can expect to see some of the country’s best cowboys take on the biggest and baddest bulls around. You’ll also have a great view as you enjoy the show.

Looming above the battlegrounds in Big Sky is nearby Lone Mountain, which stands at over 11,000 feet tall.

July 25-26 (Libby, MT)

Horse races, Miles City Bucking Horse Sale

Though the Kootenai River Stampede is relatively young compared to other Montana rodeos (this year is its 19th annual show), you’re still in store for plenty of non-stop entertainment. From tie-down roping to ladies barrel racing to steer wrestling, there’s something for everyone.

Aug. 7-8 (Chinook, MT)

This rodeo has been around for almost thirty years—and it’s scaling up quickly. After taking home awards in both 2023 (Small Rodeo of the Year for the Montana Circuit) and 2024 (WPRA Most Improved Ground for the Montana Circuit), the rodeo spirit in Chinook is stronger than ever.

Aug. 8-9 (Cascade, MT)

Horse races, Miles City

It’s all about the next-gen of cowboys with Cascade Pro Rodeo. Back in 2009, the association was formed with the goal of educating high schoolers in the arts of rodeo. By 2014, Cascade managed to join the PRCA circuit. Since then, Cascade Pro Rodeo has taken off, with Justin Boots taking home the ‘best footing award’ in 2018.

Aug. 29-Sept. 1 (Dillon, MT)

Montana’s Biggest Weekend Rodeo includes three days of non-stop events—which include a PRCA rodeo event and a Labor Day parade. Though this year’s lineup hasn’t yet been announced, there’s usually a live musical performance. Off the grounds, the town of Dillon comes alive.