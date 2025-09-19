Top 5 Ski Towns in Montana Where Slopes Are Affordable

Compared to other US states, Montana doesn’t always come to mind first for casual skiing and snowboarding.

The average American usually thinks about states like Colorado or Idaho, along with East Coast hubs like Vermont and New Hampshire. But make no mistake—Big Sky Country has some of the US’s snowiest slopes with a whopping total of 10,000 skiable acres in reach.

There’s just one catch: Thanks to its rugged and remote resorts and mountains, Montana tends to be one of the pricier winter adventure destinations in the US.

Unless, of course, you know where to go.

Many Montana locals love to ski and snowboard throughout winter—and they don’t head to the big lodges surrounded by fine dining and timeshares. (Not all the time, at least.) In other words, you can find affordable ski towns in Montana that don’t cost an arm and a leg.

You just need to learn how to ski like a local. Thanks to a few tips from the Montana Winter Guidebook from Visit Montana, you can expect a perfectly snowy and thrilling winter sports escape at the five ski towns listed below. I’ve also laid out the guidebook’s multi-day ski itineraries in the next section.

Ski towns in Montana with great slopes

Ski at Showdown Mountain from White Sulphur Springs or Great Falls

Operated since 1936 by the same family, Showdown Mountain is renowned around the state for its hefty drifts of snow—no artificial flakes needed. Despite its perfect powder and fantastic location in the Little Belt Mountains, lift tickets are as low as $30 (on Thursdays).

If you’re looking for something to do, book a stay on New Year’s Eve. Showdown Mountain offers one of the wildest yet pristinely beautiful fireworks shows in the US. And don’t forget to book a treatment at the locally loved Spa Hot Springs Motel.

Ski at Maverick Mountain from Dillon

Don’t want to drift too far off the beaten path? Head to Maverick Mountain, only 40 miles outside Dillon. You’ll immediately feel at home, even if you have limited experience on the slopes. (The main lodge still has its shag carpet from the 1970s, according to Visit Montana.) If you like, you can also visit nearby Jackson Hot Springs or Elkhorn Hot Springs.

Ski Turner Mountain from Libby

Similar to Showdown Mountain, Turner Mountain is one of the most affordable ski towns in Montana. Part of that is thanks to Turner Mountain’s nonprofit status (it’s in Kootenai National Forest), while the rest is thanks to the area’s small population.

You’ll notice plenty of Libby locals enjoying the slopes, which might have as few as 125 guests on them. If you want space to roam, head to Turner Mountain. (And don’t skip out on its wonderful new brewery, Cabinet Brewing.)

Ski Blacktail Mountain from Lakeside or Bigfork

Located near Glacier National Park, Blacktail Mountain is one of the most convenient ski towns in Montana to add to your itinerary if you’re heading to the park. You’ll be able to see the park from the mountain, along with Flathead Lake. Best of all, it’s geared toward families and includes beginner slopes.

At Blacktail Mountain, you can access over 1,000 acres of ski-ready powder. Nearby, you can also take advantage of the Blacktail Nordic Trails, designed for cross-country skiing.

Ski Discovery Mountain (aka Disco) from Philipsburg

Disco, as it’s known to locals, is one of the most expansive mountains with slopes that are great for experienced skiers. You can cruise across 2,200 acres, sticking to the beginner-friendly South Side or taking on the Granite area, home to multiple black diamond trails.

You can reach Disco from hubs like Missoula, Butte, or Helena, but the more affordable option is to stay in nearby Philipsburg. I recently covered Philipsburg in a piece on the best DIY gem mines in the US. In winter, you might be more wooed by something like ice fishing at nearby Georgetown Lake.

Looking for an itinerary for different ski towns in Montana?

If you’re new to Montana slopes but want to put together a multi-day trip across the state, I highly suggest borrowing an itinerary from Visit Montana.

Using their Winter Guidebook, you can put your own twist on their suggested 10-day, four-day, and two-day ski itineraries. They even have three-day snow and ice adventures, along with a four-day winter experiences itinerary.

As an added perk, you can also read more about the ski mountains mentioned here, along with tips like winter driving advice specific to Montana.