7 Cowboy-Core Picks for Your Scottsdale Adventure

The Southwest and Rocky Mountains region aren’t short on cowboy-caliber adventures.

From Cody, Wyoming to Fort Worth, Texas, you can mix and match the experiences that excite your inner cowboy or cowgirl.

I’d recommend heading to Scottsdale, Arizona, instead. Though Scottsdale is often associated with luxury resorts, top-notch golfing, and fine art galleries, this city was once the domain of cowboys in the 1800s.

In fact, despite its proximity to the metro Phoenix area, it’s been dubbed ‘The West’s Most Western Town’.

Ready to see what makes Scottsdale such a hotspot for cowboy culture? I’ve got recommendations on where to stay, what to do, and which shops, restaurants, and bars are worth exploring.

Giddy-up!

7 cowboy-core picks in Scottsdale

Stay at The Hermosa Inn

Located on the edge of Scottsdale, this gorgeous little boutique lets you sleep in storied cowboy luxury. In fact, The Hermosa Inn is infused with cowboy culture.

It was built back in the 1930s by Alonso ‘Lon’ Megargee, a famous cowboy artist who created the famous painting ‘The Last Drop from His Stetson.’ He was also an architecture buff. You’ll feel the Spanish and Mexican influencers that inspired The Hermosa Inn, which has been painstakingly preserved for almost 100 years.

Get your degree from Cowboy College

Yes, Arizona has a Cowboy College and, no, they don’t actually offer degrees in higher education. This is a family-run operation that’s been around since 1989.

That being said, it’s still a legitimate school—and you can take an official course that includes things like cow-horse knowledge, roping skills, cattle breeds for beef and sport, ranch operations, and more. Or if that’s a little too involved, take a riding lesson instead.

Uncover history at Western Spirit

It’s not just any old museum—Western Spirit is Scottsdale’s absolute ode to cowboy culture. Their motto of ‘Old West. New West. True West.’ is fitting.

Not only will you learn about the heyday of the cowboy era, but you can also learn about how it has steered modern cowboyisms and ranching. Thanks to its gorgeous artwork and exhibits, you won’t feel like you’re slogging through a school lesson.

Feel artsy at the Cattle Tracks Arts Compound & Native Art Market

Learning about cowboy culture is good and fine, as is gaining skills like how to rope a calf—but let’s not forget about one of the most popular reasons that people visit the Southwest: art. The Southwest has inspired incredible works of art, which you can explore at Cattle Tracks Arts Compound and Native Art Market.

The former is an artistic retreat that dates back to the 1930s. Currently, there are just under ten artists who live in the compound as they create works inspired by the desert and Western culture.

The latter is a former pop-up that became a brick-and-mortar art gallery. At Native Art Market, you can purchase unique pieces from native artists from the area.

Shop at Rancher Hat Bar & Boot Junky

Let’s imagine you get in touch with your inner cowboy or cowgirl—you might want a pair of boots and a ten-gallon hat to take home with you.

If you need a hat, head to Rancher Hat Bar to get a tailored hat that suits your tastes.

If boots are more your thing, head to Boot Junky for over-the-top and handcrafted boots. Even if the rustic cowboy style isn’t for you, Boot Junky should have another attractive offer.

Grab dinner at Roaring Fork

The Roaring Fork offers a great balance between rustic sensibilities and fine dining. But what sets its menu apart is its emphasis on open-fire cooking methods—which is just about as cowboy as any kitchen can get.

Drink at The Rusty Spur Saloon

The Roaring Fork offers a modern and daring take on cowboy eats, while The Rusty Spur is a more faithful take on the Old Scottsdale way of life. In fact, this is officially the oldest bar in the city—and it still has the same original swinging doors as its saloon days. Enjoy live music and swing dancing at The Rusty Spur.