7 Doctor-Approved Plane Snacks to Bring with You on Long Flights

Air travel messes with your health.

Cabin air is recycled and dry, boosting your chances of catching a respiratory cold. Airline food is subpar at best, while drinks are prone to bacteria when pitchers and kettles aren’t properly cleaned. Then, of course, your gut needs to manage changes in air pressure.

Staying healthy during air travel can be nerve-wracking. If you’re facing added stress like delays or even missed connections, our attempts at staying healthy usually fly by the wayside.

That being said, having the right plane snacks with you can ease stress while keeping you properly fueled for the journey ahead. Plus, you’ll save big by avoiding those pricey airport meals.

Want to know which plane snacks doctors recommend you bring with you to the airport? Before we dive in, let’s first recap which foods you should be avoiding.

Which foods should you avoid on long flights?

Avoid carbonated drinks before your flight. Drinking carbonated drinks before your flight can lead to added bloating and gas at 35,000 feet thanks to changes in air pressure.

Avoid red meat. If you struggle with heartburn, avoid red meat before and during your flight.

Avoid fried foods. The same is true for fried foods. Along with heartburn, the salt in fried foods can contribute to dehydration, especially if you're drinking alcohol onboard.

Don't drink alcohol. Speaking of alcohol, drinking on a plane will lead to dehydration, which can, in turn, cause nausea and headaches.

Don't drink caffeine, either. If you need a little caffeine boost, doctors recommend drinking soda instead of coffee. Like alcohol, coffee is a serious diuretic that can cause nausea and headaches. Make sure to drink added water if you need that coffee.

Best plane snacks to have on a long flight

Now that you’ve been warned, let’s focus on the fun stuff. According to doctors and nutritionists, frequent flyers, and flight attendants, these are the best plane snacks to have with you at the airport and on long flights.

(I’m omitting snacks that include peanut butter. On the last flight I took, the attendants asked passengers to avoid eating peanuts and peanut-heavy foods because one passenger had a severe allergy. I recommend avoiding walnuts and hazelnuts for this reason, as well.)