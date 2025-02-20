5 Perfect Day Trips from Rome To Escape the Jubilee Rush

The 2025 Jubilee is in full swing in Rome.

If you’ve been following updates and tips on how to navigate Rome during the Catholic jubilee (which is a time for added spiritual reflection), then you know that millions of pilgrims are converging in the city alongside tourists throughout the year.

The jubilee offers tourists another way to learn more about Catholic culture and history in the city, which is home to the Vatican. At the same time, the added number of visitors is sure to cause hectic scenes citywide.

While the city has been preparing with added public transportation and services (like public toilets), you’re still bound to be caught up in more crowds than usual.

One of the best ways to make sure your trip to Rome isn’t interrupted by the jubilee is to book a day trip outside the city. There are dozens of options at your fingertips, and they’re all accessible by public transportation.

But which towns are worth your time?

If you want to plan a day trip during your jaunt around Italy’s capital city, I suggest you head into one of the areas listed below. They’re five of the best day trips around Rome according to travelers, travel advisors, and locals.

Top 5 day trips around Rome

Orvieto

The Duomo di Orvieto (Getty)

I’m drawn to Orvieto thanks to the sheer number of Etruscan sites, from tunnels, caves, and a vast necropolis. The Etruscans were pivotal in the formation of ancient Rome—and you’ll probably recognize their sophisticated alphabet, much of which we inherited.

The Etruscan caves are hardly the only historic appeal. You can also explore Orvieto Cathedral, San Giovenale church, and Albornoz Fortress.

But part of the magic is the view. Orvieto is situated on a towering hilltop. From the peak of Torre del Moro, a large tower in the center of town, you can gaze across the gorgeous Umbrian countryside. At sunset, the views are unreal.

Assisi

Beautiful flower filled street in the medieval old town of Assisi (Getty)

Assisi is the hometown of a beloved Catholic saint: St. Francis of Assisi. I’d personally love to visit Assisi because I grew up in the Catholic church, where St. Francis is renowned as a protector of animals and the environment.

Regardless of what you know (or don’t know) about this saint, a visit to Assisi will let you gain a hands-on look at this saint and what makes him so special to millions around the world.

Assisi is a picturesque rural town that’s also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The big attraction is the Basilica of St. Francis (that’s San Francesco in Italian), along with Cathedral of San Rufino, which is where St. Francis was baptized.

I’d also plan to visit the Rocca Maggiore, a magnificent stone fortress with panoramic country views.

Anzio

City landscape from Anzio (Getty)

Don’t want to dig into history when you escape Rome for the day? No problem—you can soak up the coastal views in Anzio. If it’s warm enough, you can lay on the beach and enjoy the sunshine. Or if you’re looking for a more active adventure, try out windsurfing or diving.

But let’s not forget that just about every town, village, and city surrounding Rome has some type of major historical tie. In Anzio, that’s the palace of the cruel emperor Nero, known as the Villa Imperiale di Nerone.

This eroded site lines the beach, letting you soak up sea views while looking down on the remains of a two-thousand-year-old palace.

Tivoli

Hadrian’s Villa (Getty)

Tivoli is made up of two sites: Villa Adriana and Villa d’Este. Once again, there’s an ancient imperial tie; Tivoli’s Villa Adriana was a preferred escape for Emperor Hadrian in the 2nd century CE.

That being said, I’d probably explore Villa d’Este, instead. Villa d’Este was established in the 1500s as the Renaissance took hold of Italy. It’s dotted with gorgeous fountains, pools, and basins. Sort of like Versailles’ gardens, only on a smaller scale.

But don’t forget about Cascata Grande, Italy’s second-tallest waterfall, which is located in a nearby park.

Calcata

Calcata (Getty)

Tired of ancient villas? That’s too bad in Italy—but you will find a slightly more modern experience in Calcata (written as Il Borgo di Calcata). This tiny medieval village has those cobbled walkways and buildings that you expect in central Italy.

But there’s also plenty in the way of contemporary culture, which adds extra allure compared to other day trips from Rome.

Along with boutique shops selling clothes, notebooks, and more, you can find galleries showcasing local artists and photographers, museums that dig into the area’s history, and a handful of fine dining establishments.

It’s also a perfect place to sit at a café and people-watch or simply soak up the calming, historic atmosphere.

