Italy’s Jubilee is Here—Keep These 7 Tips in Mind If You’re Heading to Rome This Year

The latest jubilee kicked off in late December 2024, which means millions of Catholic pilgrims are planning their trip to Rome.

These pilgrims will be sharing the city with locals and tourists alike. And given how congested Rome has become over the last five years, you can’t expect a simple, flawless trip.

To put it bluntly, you can expect an Olympics-level rush month after month in Italy’s capital.

If you want to see the city at your leisure, you need to actively plan ahead. Last year, I recommended getting ahead of the rush by booking hotels, transportation, and tours as early as possible. Assuming you followed my advice, you probably have the basics of your Roman adventure planned out.

Still, you’re going to need a few bonus tips if you want to keep your head above water. If you’re heading to Italy this year (regardless of whether you’ve booked anything), use this advice to learn how to join the jubilee rush—or steer clear.

Tips for visiting Rome during Italy’s 2025 Jubilee

If you haven’t booked your trip yet, go in August or November.

In August, sweltering heat means many locals flee the city (to go to places like Sicily)—but you’ll need to survive the 100+ temperatures. In November, there’s a slump in tourism, which makes it ideal for travel.

Pay for skip-the-line tours.

It doesn’t matter what city you’re heading to in Italy—I always recommend booking skip-the-line tours to beat the crowds. Just remember that Italy is now so popular with tourists that you’ll still need to wait in a line… albeit an expedited one.

In the context of the jubilee, you need to leave yourself plenty of time to explore Catholic sites and landmarks; they’ll be packed with pilgrims.

Research Rome’s hidden gems to avoid the crowds.

Locations like the Basilica di San Clemente and the Protestant Cemetery let you learn more about Rome’s lesser-known history, while also avoiding thousands of tourists and pilgrims. The further outside the city center, the more breathing room you’ll have.

Skip out on the taxis.

Rome has a solid public transportation system that will be working overtime this year to account for the added 32 million pilgrims. But many visitors will be using taxis and ride-share apps, meaning Rome’s already-congested streets will face added traffic. The fastest way to get around is via the metro.

If you’re a pilgrim, don’t forget to get your Pilgrim’s Card.

Keep in mind that some jubilee events aren’t open to the general public—you need proof that you’re a pilgrim to visit the Holy Doors and other major sites. Get your Pilgrim’s Card before leaving.

(There’s also an app you can download for real-time updates on Catholic events during the jubilee.)

If you’re new to visiting spiritual sites, don’t forget to cover up.

Even if you’re a religious person, it’s easy to get swept up in that vacation spirit. But remember that you’ll be expected to cover your shoulders and legs when entering holy sites.

That’s doubly important during a jubilee, which is a holy year that calls for Catholics to put their beliefs into practice with even greater purpose and mindfulness.

Learn a bit about the jubilee.

All jubilees have a theme. This year’s jubilee is ‘pilgrims of hope’, which Pope Francis declared last May. The official papal bull (that’s just a public decree made by the Pope) calls upon words of hope, paths of hope, signs of hope, appeals for hope, and actions anchored in hope.

If you’ll be in Rome this year, toss your coin into the Trevi Fountain with a word of hope—then you can say you joined the 2025 Jubilee!