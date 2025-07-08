Meet Augustus, the Reigning Cat-Emperor of Rome’s Colosseum

Weird things I know about Italians: if there’s a stray cat around, they’re going to find a moment to sneak away and feed it.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Why sneak away to feed it? Because Italians are cat-like, meaning the mysteries of the feline are rote knowledge to them.

If you think I’m painting with broad strokes, then let’s not forget that Rome is known as the City of Cats.

Though I was teasing when I said Italians sneak away to feed stray cats, I’m not joking about that last fact. Rome is actually called the City of Cats by some, and that informal title is thanks to the 300,000 or so cats that roam the city.

Around 130,000 of those cats live as strays in Rome’s many feral cat colonies. There’s the Colonia Felina Piramide and the Colonia Felina Verano, along with the Torre Argentina Cat Sanctuary. Not only have they become tourist sites, but they’re well-known by locals, as well.

In fact, some believe that caring for stray cats dates as far back as the Roman Empire, where they were also tended to by locals known as gattare.

But there’s one stray who lords about the rest—he even has a tiny, tiny palace located inside an official World Wonder.

Meet Augustus, the most famous cat living inside the Roman Colosseum.

The cats of the Colosseum

Actors pose for a portrait at the Colosseum in March 1966 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

We’ll round back to Augustus in a moment. First, it’s worth clarifying that, although he’s beloved and known as the official cat of the Colosseum, he’s far from the only one.

Around 200 cats live inside the ruins, and they have for centuries.

They aren’t allowed on the premises solely because Rome is (informally) known as the City of Cats and home to hundreds of dedicated gattare. Think back to the Black Plague—what’s the one superpower cats had during the waves of plague?

They’re great at killing vermin. The cats of the Colosseum are allowed on the grounds because they work around the clock to keep the grounds clean and free of pests. In fact, if you’ve visited the Colosseum and seen a few cats wandering throughout the grounds, you might have been surprised by how healthy and happy they looked.

Not only do they have plenty to eat (along with pests, they’re also fed by the gattare), but cats also thrive in open air ruins like the Colosseum.

Who is Augustus? And how did he become emperor?

The one and only Augustus, courtesy of Reddit

Now, back to Augustus. This famous elderly cat has become a bit of a tourist phenomenon over the last few years. He’s popped up in many social media videos, like the one linked above. (Here’s another from Reddit and plenty more from TikTok.)

Augustus stands apart due to his age and permanent residence at the Colosseum. He’s estimated to be around 10-15 years old and, unlike the other strays, he doesn’t leave the grounds. (He uses a tiny cat door! What else?!)

So, how do you become a famous Roman cat? Be spotted often and pick up a following based on your good looks and effortless style. In Augustus’s case, his age has also offered him other luxuries like a small bed and a separate feeding area.

According to some visitors, Augustus isn’t the only Emperor at the Colosseum. Apparently, he also shares the grounds full-time with two other cats who are much shier and harder to spot, named Cesarina and Tigrotta. Keep a lookout for this famous trio the next time you’re visiting the Colosseum. And maybe bring a few cat treats.