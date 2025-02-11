10 Most Welcoming Towns in the US Based on 300 Million Travel Reviews

Americans are opinionated.

That predilection has its pros and cons from just about every angle. In the context of travel, those strong opinions can be helpful.

Because we like to leave reviews about our experience at restaurants, hotels, tours, and more, fellow travelers can learn a lot about their options before hitting the buy button.

But those opinions aren’t just relevant to other jet-setters. Travel companies also use these opinions to look back at the year and forecast future trends… including factors like welcoming towns.

Following the data that’s driven by reviews (or those out-of-five ratings, more specifically), popular platforms like Booking dig into which cities, regions, and countries come out ahead in terms of annual bookings.

Usually, the focus in the US is on budget versus luxury destinations, new trends in travel like solo trips and outdoor adventures, and types of experiences, like cooking classes and movie-inspired travel.

But Booking has an interesting twist on last year’s data: friendliness.

In an era of increasing overtourism, many travelers aren’t just looking for a tropical beach that’s perfect for relaxing or a big city that’s chock-full of museums and trendy bars. We’re also on the hunt for a welcoming atmosphere.

Ready to see which spots nabbed the title of the most welcoming towns in the US? The results might surprise you.

Who ranked the most welcoming towns in the US?

The rankings from this article are taken from Booking’s Traveller Review Awards. This review awards program is aimed at the most celebrated providers that use the platform, from hotels to private vacation rentals to aparthotels.

The rankings are finalized based on guest reviews for hospitality providers published on Booking from 2021 to 2024. The final list of the US’s most welcoming towns is determined by the number of partners that received a Traveller Review Award in that city. The more award winners in a city, the higher they’re placed on the list.

Because this ranking is driven by hospitality providers (like hotel chains or management companies), I’m also listing the top hotels that helped rank them. (Plus, one-line descriptions.)

The 10 most welcoming towns in the US

St. Augustine, Florida

St. Augustine waterfront (Getty)

The oldest city in the US with a dash of Florida’s Margaritaville vibe

Stay at the St George Inn or Marker 8 Hotel and Marina

Cape May, New Jersey

The famous Victorian Architecture of Cape May (Getty)

A seaside resort town that’s often dubbed New Jersey’s Best-Kept Secret

Stay at Angel of the Sea Bed and Breakfast or La Mer Beachfront Resort.

Newport, Rhode Island

The view from Newport (Getty)

An unexpected combination of Gilded Age mansions and indie breweries

Stay at Marshall Slocum Inn or Wellington Resort.

Joshua Tree, California

Joshua Tree at sunrise (Getty)

One of California’s most iconic desert landscapes

Stay at The Bungalows by Homestead Modern or Desert Cove

Sedona, Arizona

Bell Rock in Sedona (Getty)

A rugged but refined spiritual escape surrounded by red rock canyons

Stay at Sedona Pines Resort or Matterhorn Inn

Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Maui (Getty)

An iconic Northeast Maui resort that’s recovering from the devastating 2023 wildfires

Stay at Napili Sunset Beach Front Resort or Napili Shores Maui by OUTRIGGER

Oakhurst, California

Sierra National Forest near Oakhurst (Getty)

The last stop in the Sierra Nevada mountains before Yosemite Park

Stay at Sierra Sky Ranch or Yosemite Southgate Hotel & Suites

Waikoloa, Hawaii

A coast on the Island of Hawaii known for its ancient Hawaiian history

Stay at Sweet Heaven or Slide of Paradise

Prescott, Arizona

Watson Lake, Prescott, Arizona (Getty)

A modern town with ties to the Old West—plus, some of the US’s top rodeos

Stay at Hassayampa Inn or Hotel St. Michael

Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Broken Bow Lake (Getty)

A quiet Oklahoman escape with access to major state parks and lakes

Stay at the RISER or Blissful Pines