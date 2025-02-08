PLAY Airlines Has a Valentine’s Day Deal—30% Off from February 11-18

Can’t find a Valentine this year?

Don’t sweat it. PLAY Airlines has a plan in mind for you: fly to Europe with a 30% discount to find yourself a French lover. Oh, la-la!

Or, on the other hand, if you’re already happily involved with a romantic partner, you can surprise them with a pair of tickets to Denmark, France, the UK, Ireland, Germany, or Iceland.

Ready to smash this Valentine’s Day by creating your own rom-com-worthy adventure? Gift yourself a little jaunt to Europe—or squire your lover across the pond.

Here’s what you need to know about the deal. (Plus, a few tips on putting together a budget trip to Europe.)

When is the PLAY Airlines Valentine’s Day Deal live?

This is a very short sale—so mark your calendars. You can take advantage of up to 30% off on PLAY Airlines flights from the East Coast to select European destinations from February 11-18. You’ll be able to shop around for these offers here.

What does the offer include?

PLAY Airlines’ Valentine’s Day offer is only available for select airports in the US and Europe. You can fly out of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), and New York Stewart International Airport (SWF).

Boston is the most accessible airport for the average traveler. BWI is fairly easy to get to from Washington DC and other Maryland cities thanks to the MARC Train; there’s a free shuttle from the train station to the airport. SWF is accessible from New York City and most parts of New Jersey via the Metro North, along with service from Amtrak.

I’m not always the biggest fan of flying out of smaller regional airports simply because they’re harder to get through—but that’s not the case in the Northeast where public transportation is a lot more comprehensive than other regions.

In other words, it’s not such a headache to reach BWI or SWF.

So, where can you fly to? The PLAY Airlines’ Valentine’s Day Deal connects you to seven European hotspots, including Reykjavik, Copenhagen, Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin, London, and Berlin.

Again, make sure to write down the deal dates in your calendar—this is a first-come, first-serve promotion.

What about the fine print for the PLAY Airlines Valentine’s Day Deal?

In addition to that short booking window (February 11-18), this deal also comes with booking windows.

Usually, it’s a good idea to book a trip further out because it gives you more time to plan other elements, like lodging and tours. It also lets you target more budget-friendly activities. That being said, it’s totally up to you.

You can book flights in the following periods:

February 25-28

March 23-April 6

April 8-May 11

May 13-25

September 7-19

Budgeting in Europe

This is a unique offer because it lets you book a cheap, accessible flight to Europe—which is the most expensive continent to travel to.

So, how can you stay within budget after landing those PLAY Airlines tickets?

Here are my three suggestions: