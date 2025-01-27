How to Nail a Valentine’s Day Escape—Without Leaving Home

I have a travel confession… I’ve never gone on a Valentine’s Day trip.

Not even a weekend getaway. Not even a train ride into the mountains. Definitely not a jaunt across Europe.

Valentine’s Day trips are usually foregone for bigger romance milestones, like anniversaries and birthdays. After all, who can fork over a few thousand for a cute romantic trip once a year? Even if the money isn’t the problem, finding the time and energy might be—especially in the dead of winter.

But let’s not forget one of the unsung heroes of travel: local attractions.

Obviously, setting off to a tropical island in the Caribbean or a historic city in Europe is a hard travel experience to beat—but it’s easy to go blind to the wonders that surround us. If you haven’t played tourist in your hometown in a while, this is the prime time.

Want to make your sweetheart feel special without heading to the airport? You’ve got more options than you think.

How to nail a local Valentine’s Day adventure

Look for day trips using booking platforms you usually only use on vacation

Day trips are your best friend for DIY Valentine’s Day getaways.

Look for a fitting option on whichever platform you normally use for booking tours while on vacation, whether TripAdvisor or GetYourGuide. A half-day tour gives you time to bundle other adventures into the day, while a full day trip lets you get farther out of town.

Keep a lookout for tours that are geared toward couples. Some guides offer Valentine’s Day specials, too.

Don’t forget about smaller experiences

Can’t find a day trip that sparks your interest? Don’t forget about smaller experiences, too.

Remember, the idea is for you to play tourist in your home town (or in a city nearby). If you’ve never gone to ‘that’ museum or visited ‘that’ attraction, now is the time.

Once again, if heading to an art museum or a major landmark doesn’t get the job done for you, then don’t forget about one of the latest trends in tourism: photoshoots.

Just about every tour booking platform now has a guide offering tours in photo-worthy spots—and many have experience nailing the shot.

I’ve also had great experiences in cooking classes. Me and my partner have made pierogis in Poland, gnocchi in Milan, and even arancini in Sicily. They’re fantastic choices for first dates, too.

Or if cooking isn’t your thing, look for experiences with private chefs. It’s hard to go wrong there.

Do the same for fine dining and spas in your area

If booking an experience with a private chef isn’t an option, then head back to the streets. It’s common for fine dining establishments and spas to roll out special menus and services for couples.

While you might already have a few places in mind, platforms like TripAdvisor can help you uncover a gem or two. Instead of heading to the ‘things to do’ section on TripAdvisor, go to the ‘restaurants’ tab.

I can’t promise that you’ll find a romance-themed menu, but you might be able to find a lesser-known steakhouse, Italian restaurant, or tapas-style eatery.

Take advantage of local hotel deals—and don’t forget about casinos

Want to bundle in a slumber party? Love it. Again, all you need to do is play tourist.

How do you normally find hotels when you’re heading on vacation? If you’ve got any travel rewards bonuses burning a hole in your back pocket, now might be a great time to put them to use.

If you’re looking for last-minute deals, you can also shop around for hotels on HotelTonight or head to the flash offers on booking sites like Priceline and Booking.

Last-minute deals are usually high-value—but they come with fine print, so don’t book unless you’re positive you can stay the night.

One of my oddball suggestions is to look into local casinos, too. While you might need to walk through a smoky casino floor, these establishments usually offer hefty savings when they want to fill their rooms. Many also offer Valentine’s Day specials, from couples’ spa treatments to deals at their on-site restaurants.