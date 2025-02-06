How to Use the Roadtrippers App for a Perfect Road Trip

When you think of difficult-to-plan trips, what comes to mind?

Usually, international trips with multiple border crossings and forms of transportation come to mind. From submitting visas to leaving enough time to catch a connecting flight, every little detail needs to be considered.

That being said, road trips are also up there—at least, in my opinion.

I’ve taken two off-the-cuff road trips; one from Saint Louis, Missouri to the Grand Canyon, and another from Saint Louis to New Orleans then back up through Appalachia.

I didn’t plan a thing for either—and I paid the price, usually by finding last-minute accommodations and meals. Most notable was a night spent at a roadside motel in Tennessee called the Plantation Inn where only bad things happened after dark. Very noisy, bad things.

I imagine few people set out on the open road with so few plans. (I was in my early twenties, okay?) That being said, putting together a solid road trip itinerary is a lot of work—and it quickly becomes more complicated as you add on roadside attractions, can’t-miss meals, and last-minute visits to friends in the area.

But this is 2025—which means there’s an app that’ll do that work for you.

Welcome to Roadtrippers, a road trip planning tool that’s been around for almost fifteen years.

What is Roadtrippers?

Launched in 2011, Roadtrippers is a browser and mobile-based tool that lets you plan road trips. Sounds pretty basic—but this tool is robust. You start out by planning your road trip via the browser webpage, then you send your itinerary to the mobile app.

Using your smartphone, you let Roadtrippers guide you on your way. It’ll sync to any device, so you don’t need to worry about losing your trip plans.

Think of it like a dual-threat road trip planning tool. One that first organizes and plans your trip and then hits the road with you.

How can you use Roadtrippers?

The basic introduction above doesn’t quite do this platform justice. With almost fifteen years of experience, the Roadtrippers crew has put together a pretty flawless setup.

Here’s how you can use the tool.

The most basic feature is creating a route based on your starting point and destination. (If you’re not sure where you want to go, you can also use Roadtrippers’ ‘explore destinations’ tool.)

You’ll then see a proposed route, which includes short detours, notable landmarks, places to camp, fuel and rest stops, unique hotels, and even shopping.

What I love about Roadtrippers is its visual design. The map is adorable, with icons for hotspots that catch your eye and get you excited about planning the trip.

I’ve found it to be pretty endlessly fascinating; every time you zoom in, you see something else that catches your attention.

If you don’t mind paying for a premium account, you can also use Roadtrippers’ Autopilot feature. This tool puts together an itinerary that includes things to do, places to stay, and restaurants.

What makes Roadtrippers perfect for road trips?

Aside from its visual appeal and multi-device functionality, Roadtrippers has a high-value premium membership.

I’m not usually a fan of paying for these types of services because they’re a little one-note, but Roadtrippers comes with serious premium deals from other road trip-adjacent companies.

A premium membership gets you perks like KOA camping discounts, 5 cents off every gallon at Flying J gas stations, free audio stories and books, and more.

If you’re an RVer, you can also take advantage of Roadtrippers’ RV-specific routes, suggestions, and camping guides. And speaking of guides, you can also explore the platform’s classic road trip guides, which cover some of the best routes in the United States.