KOA Recs: 6 Popular Small-Town Campgrounds for 2025

Kampgrounds of America (KOA) is one of the most well-known quantities in the American camping world—sort of like the YMCA of wilderness.

Videos by TravelAwaits

In the US, the KOA is the largest company in terms of private campgrounds. Since its founding in 1962, the KOA has slowly built a network of more than 500 campgrounds across the country.

For first-time campers and kids, the KOA is a familiar (and beloved) institution.

This year, they’ve got a little something extra for campers who are patiently waiting out the winter chill. Their recent Camping Hospitality Report digs deep into 2024’s camping data, from Maine to Nebraska to SoCal.

Rather than focus solely on the biggest campgrounds in the US’s most popular National Parks and Nature Reserves, the KOA took a closer look at some of its small-town campgrounds, tallying the most popular options across the country.

If you’re planning any upcoming camping trips in Spring or Summer, keep these small-town selections on your radar. Thousands of Americans favored these lesser-known campgrounds thanks to their natural wonders, friendly atmosphere, and amenities.

Best KOA small-town campgrounds in 2025

First-time campers do well at KOA campgrounds thanks to their amenities (Getty)

Sanger, Texas

Sanger is a small town in North Texas that’s known for its historic main street and relaxing vibe. Staying at this KOA gives you access to both the town and the surrounding plains.

That makes the Sanger/Denton North KOA Journey a perfect gateway to experience the area’s rural beauty, plus the atmosphere of its charming town.

The campground is spread across 55 acres and includes RV hookups and group bookings. Plus, it also has a unique dog-training area.

Check out the Sanger/Denton Campground

Hiawassee, Georgia

Hiawassee is one of Georgia’s best rural hidden gems. This Blue Ridge Mountain town abuts Lake Chatuge, which comes alive in the warmer months with fishing, boating, waterskiing, and other adventures.

At the Hiawassee KOA Holiday Center, you can enjoy the area’s activities and general serenity of the Bald Mountains with multiple lodging options.

Choose from tent sites, RV hookups, and even deluxe cabins for your next escape.

Check out the Hiawassee KOA Holiday Campground

Sutherlin, Oregon

It’s all about that classic American summer camp feel here (though you can visit in any season).

Sutherlin is home to a famous drive-in movie theatre, which gives campers a rare way to stay entertained on the grounds. Plus, the campgrounds also offer two unique lodgings: The Griswold and the Tiny House.

As a final coup, Sutherlin is also smack in the center of Oregon’s winery country, meaning you can drink your way through your camping trip.

Check out the Sutherlin/Umpqua Valley Campground

Sweetwater, Tennessee

Located in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, Sweetwater is a perfect way to foray into Appalachia. Blending rugged beauty with Southern hospitality, a trip into the historic town center lets you dig into local history and customs.

But you can also disappear into nature with the area’s lush forests and winding rivers. You’re also close to the Lost Sea, the US’s largest underground lake, and a marvel to behold.

Check out the Sweetwater KOA Holiday Campground

Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina

Don’t want to wander too far away from the city? This Mt. Pleasant campground is just outside Charleston, offering convenience and a more structured campground.

From cozy cabins to the large pool and playground, campers aren’t fully immersing themselves in the outdoors—which bodes well for first-timers and large groups.

On top of that, Mt. Pleasant offers plenty of family fun, from mom-and-pop eateries to the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum.

Check out the Mount Pleasant/Charleston KOA Campground

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Similar to the Mt. Pleasant campsite, you don’t need to fully drop off the map at the Santa Fe KOA Journey.

This campsite offers cabin rentals and RV hookups, plus tons of tent site options. At the same time, campers are also close to rugged trails in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Pueblo ruins in Bandelier National Park.

Check out the Santa Fe KOA Journey Campground