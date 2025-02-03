How to Use Mindtrip—Travel AI Made Simple

Want a little AI chatbot to help you put together an unforgettable vacation?

Videos by TravelAwaits

You’ve got options.

While most of the AI travel planning hype is focused on plug-ins and figuring out how to use general AI tools for travel purposes, some companies are creating tools specifically geared toward travel. These tools, such as Mindtrip and GuideGeek, are zeroed in on those elements that create a perfect trip.

But how do they actually work?

For now, I’m focusing on how Mindtrip works and how you can use it to put together a perfect trip. It’s AI time.

What is Mindtrip?

Mindtrip has ‘everything you need for your next adventure’. First and foremost, that’s an AI-powered chatbot that can help you research your destination and put together must-see, must-do, and must-eat lists.

The more specific you are, the more tailored the results will be.

Beyond the scope of getting inspired and planning your trip, Mindtrip also lets you collaborate with other travelers. Just share the link for your latest virtual travel vision board, then watch your friends and family tweak the itinerary to meet their needs.

I think the real coup is Mindtrip’s receipt-coordination capabilities. Just upload your receipts and let Mindtrip do the work of adding up expenses and splitting them between guests.

There’s also a group chat feature, a mood-board type of trip-suggester to inspire you, and programs created specifically for influencers and businesses.

Mindtrip can also be used as an app, letting you harness its power straight in the palm of your hand.

How can you use Mindtrip to plan your next vacation?

Mindtrip’s research and planning features let you find hotels, restaurants, flights, and experiences, with car rentals and tours coming soon.

That makes it a one-stop hub for pretty much every travel dream, letting you bridge the gaps to put together a perfect trip—or stick to Mindtrip’s itinerary.

But how can the average traveler use it to their advantage?

I consider myself pretty tech-savvy, but with so many features and so many use cases, I’m getting hands-on with Mindtrip by challenging this AI to put together a niche itinerary for a city I know well: Barcelona, Spain.

To get started, just head to the website and sign up by inputting your email—then start chatting with the AI bot. It doesn’t get much easier.

Does it actually work? A Barcelona case study

I’m going to push this AI to the limit with one travel challenge: put together a well-rounded Barcelona itinerary that avoids over-touristy zones.

It’s a hefty task, to say the least—so, I’m not expecting perfect.

These are the exact metrics I inputted:

I’d like to go to Barcelona in May. I only have four nights in the city. I’d like to see artwork of all kinds, including fine art, architecture, modern art, street art, and more. I’d like to stay somewhere central in the city. But the most important element of this trip is to avoid large crowds of tourists. Please put together a four-night itinerary in Barcelona for May 2025 that focuses on the arts.

The results include a pretty solid four-day itinerary—and each day explores a new theme. Day 1 is ‘arrival and architectural wonders’ while Day 2 focuses on ‘modern art and hidden gems’.

The suggestions were tailored, specific, and provided a solid day-by-day overview.

That being said, many spots suggested are overtly touristy.

For example, Mindtrip suggest Park Guell which was so overcrowded last year that the local government removed directions to the park from Google Maps. The program also suggested looking at El Born—which is perfect for street art but covered in tourists. (I would know, I live smack in the middle of it.)

But let’s not forget the golden rule of using AI to do anything: you need to keep at it.

I responded with, Great, thanks! What about less touristy areas? I’m worried about crowds. (Yes, I thank AI programs.)

Following my second input, Mindtrip did a great job of suggesting artsy spots that are out of more heavily trafficked zones. In fact, I even got a suggestion for a place I hadn’t heard of.

So, here’s my conclusion after this short case study: Mindtrip is a gem, but you might need to dig a little deeper to avoid basic suggestions. With a free tier that lets you get started just by signing up, why not dive in and see what it can do for your next vacation?

