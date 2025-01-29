How to Join CLEAR, the US’s Fast-Growing Security Club

CLEAR edges a little further into public view each year.

While it’s increasingly well-known by frequent flyers, it’s not a government-backed program like TSA PreCheck and Global Entry.

Here’s a little refresher: TSA PreCheck lets you jump ahead in those long security lines to avoid physical screenings, in most cases. Global Entry lets Americans skip the long customs lines when re-entering the United States.

CLEAR, on the other hand, is a private company that offers biometric security services. It’s becoming more and more popular with American flyers, but most people (me included) have a few questions about how it works, who it’s for, and whether it’s worth it.

Let’s dig in.

What is CLEAR?

CLEAR is a private security company that focuses on expedited security screenings through the use of biometric data like iris scans and fingerprinting.

CLEAR security programs are being used at airports around the US, along with venues like stadiums and arenas.

When someone signs up with CLEAR, they hand over that biometric data. When they show up at an airport (or, again, a concert venue), they can head to a short line where a machine scans their iris and reads their fingerprint. This immediately verifies their identity and lets them clear security.

But she’s a pricy solution—one that costs $189 a year. While that might sound ridiculous, a handful of US airlines let their frequent flyers sign up for free or with a hefty discount. As of 2025, that includes Delta, United, and Alaska Airlines.

So, if you like skipping security lines and aren’t shy about spending on tech solutions, it’s a pretty big win.

Pros and cons of joining CLEAR

The obvious benefit of joining CLEAR is to take advantage of shortened security lines. Your CLEAR membership lets you skip the line and head straight to the scanning portion.

(To clarify—you still need to have your bag and person screened, you just don’t need to wait with the plebs beforehand.)

If you fly often and live near a busy, hectic airport, then CLEAR can simplify and streamline your travels. You can skip those insane lines every time you have a flight to catch—and that price tag will be well worth it when you’re running late.

On the other hand, if you don’t fly often or you fly out of a calmer, regional airport, then CLEAR probably isn’t worth the fuss or the money. On top of that, if you felt a little weird about handing your biometric data over to a private company, I wouldn’t judge you.

While CLEAR states that it doesn’t sell or release personal data with a user’s consent, that doesn’t account for data breaches.

I have no idea what someone would do with your fingerprint or iris, but I can appreciate that the risks outweigh the benefits of skipping a security line for some travelers.

How can I sign up for CLEAR?

I was very surprised to learn how easy it is for someone to join CLEAR. While you need to sign up for Global Entry and wait for an in-person interview, it only takes ten minutes (or less) to sign up for CLEAR using an online application.

Once the application is reviewed and approved, you can head straight to the nearest CLEAR kiosk to submit your biometrics and speak with an agent.

Even if you’re heading to the airport to catch a flight, you should be able to get your biometrics taken and then uploaded by working with a CLEAR representative.