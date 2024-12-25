My Top Pick for a Romantic Retreat This Winter: Wolf Cove Inn

Ask any avid traveler what their favorite type of trip is and I bet they have an immediate answer.

For me, it’s romantic getaways.

First, because I’m in a long-term relationship—and romantic getaways are one way to keep the love alive. Second, I’m an introvert who isn’t always interested in exploring and adventuring. Third, adventures for two are easy to organize and book.

Does the recipe sound appealing to anyone else? The promise of alone time, a cozy setup in the middle of winter, and a calming escape.

If it does, I have good news for you: Dozens of bed and breakfasts specialize in these types of romantic, midwinter getaways.

If you’ve got a little time to spare over the next two months and a lover to impress, then I’ve got a hidden gem that’s worth booking immediately.

Welcome to the Wolf Cove Inn in Poland, Maine. This cozy little spot has been on my radar since it was recommended last year… and I’m starting to get antsy about planning my escape.

In terms of romantic retreats, it’s pretty unbeatable at any time of year. But during the cold winter months, the Wolf Cove Inn’s charm factor gets turned up all the way.

New England locals—take note, this affordable spot offers endless ways to enjoy the winter with your lover. And even if you’re not local, keep this bed and breakfast bookmarked—it’s well worth the wait.

The short of it: Why Wolf Cove Inn is my winter romance pick for 2024-25

What makes Wolf Cove Inn such a stellar choice for a romantic retreat? I’ll get into the nitty-gritty below covering the inn’s romantic packages and offers.

For now, let’s zoom out a little bit.

The first reason Wolf Cove Inn stands out is its historical appeal. The inn dates back to 1894 when it was built as a private four-bedroom cottage. Since then, the grounds’ various innkeepers have gone to painstaking lengths to preserve and celebrate the inn’s history.

Second, it’s got a spa and sauna. That’s an important note given the Wolf Cove Inn’s northern location—you’ll get extra care and TLC when you visit in winter thanks to its gorgeous sauna and spa services. I think that bodes well for romantic trips, too.

Lastly, I’m in love with how much pride and care the Wolf Cove Inn puts into their packages, holiday parties, seasonal offerings, and activity lists. It’s a dynamic inn that lets guests take full advantage of their escape, whether they want a nice bottle of champagne, an ice bath treatment, or even a prenatal massage.

*I feel like this is a good point to leave a disclaimer: This article isn’t sponsored by Wolf Cove Inn. I’m just really impressed.

Best programs and offers at Wolf Cove Inn for a romantic retreat

Holiday Romance Retreat Package

A two-night escape that includes a pizza dinner for two, special keepsakes, fire & ice sauna experiences, and bed & breakfast each morning.

Winter Wonderland Escape Package

A three-night package that includes a pizza dinner for two, special keepsakes, breakfast in bed each morning, fire & ice sauna experiences, and priority check-in and check-out.

Winter Retreat Extended Stay Package

A four-night deal that includes a pizza night special, special keepsakes, breakfast in bed each morning, multiple fire & ice sauna experiences, and multiple optional deluxe add-ons.

Special Occasion Package—a DIY option

If you want to take control of your own romantic escape, then Wolf Cove Inn also lets you put together a special occasion package that includes sparkling wine, hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries, fresh flowers, and other customizable elements.

It’s Our Honeymoon Package

The ultimate romance offer—the Honeymoon Package. This offer includes a 13% discount, plus things like flowers, champagne, and chocolate treats upon arrival, breakfast in bed on the first morning of your trip, expert assistance in planning activities like dog sledding and antiquing, and all concierge services.

Romance Getaway Special

If you don’t want a specific package, you can also look around for a great special. The Romance Getaway Special includes sparkling wine, fresh flowers, and chocolate treats upon arrival, plus breakfast in bed each day. Wolf Cove Inn also lists a few suggestions regarding its most romantic rooms.