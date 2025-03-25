One of my favorite parts of being a travel writer is watching new trends take off.

Since 2020, I’ve seen sustainability-focused travel, solo travel, and women-only travel programs take off. I’ve watched hospitality trends shift from Airbnb slowly back to hotels—and boutique hotels, on top of that. I’ve watched travelers swap large companies and resorts for smaller, more locally-led experiences.

Are you ready to hear the latest concept emerging on the travel horizon?

Skillcations.

A skillcation combines elements of leisure and education. If you’ve taken a casual, two-hour cooking class on any of your recent vacations, you get the gist. Travelers are able to learn something new in a low-stakes, relaxed environment.

(They get bonus points if they’re learning about local traditions and customs as they do. Even more bonus points if the skill they’re learning relates to their profession.)

Even if you hated school, you might love a skillcation. Here’s why you should keep these opportunities on your radar.

7 reasons to consider a skillcation in 2025

Reason #1: It’s still tourism

A skillcation can be as brief or extensive as you want it to be. Like I mentioned in the introduction, those two-hour cooking classes are technically educational. On the other hand, there are dozens of companies that offer skillcation-based trips. So, if you want to take a more hands-on approach to learning a new skill, you can plan your whole trip around a multi-day course.

The sky is the limit. Just don’t get hung up on turning your whole trip into a skillcation if that’s not what you want. Remember—you’re still on vacation.

Reason #2: You’ll go home with a new skill

What’s better than a souvenir? Knowledge.

Having learned a new skill, whether that’s knowing how to shoot a bow and arrow, how to paint pottery in a traditional style, or how to weave a basket out of dried reeds, you’ll be leveling up with a skillcation.

In many cases, you’ll also leave with a few hand-made, artisanal goods in your bag… some of which you might have created yourself!

Reason #3: Casual courses are fun as hell

I’m a nerd who enjoys learning for the sake of learning. But if you’re a slightly less curious person, you should know that skillcation courses can also be a riot.

Of course, this depends on what type of group you’re joining; if students have linguistic or cultural barriers, it might be tougher to ‘read the room’.

But even if your lesson doesn’t involve a few belly laughs, I guarantee you’ll still make connections with students and/or instructors. Courses are also a great way to learn about recommendations, from bars to museums to day trips.

Reason #4: They also open doors to new interests

Skillcations let you walk away from vacation with a brand new skill in your back pocket—hence, the name. But they can also shake up your worldview and introduce you to new interests. My partner famously developed an interest in mixing his own cocktails after we took a mixology course.

Years later, he’s become a fantastic at-home bartender. He knows where the good alcohol shops are, along with all the best local bars. And we have an afternoon mixology course to thank for that.

Reason #5: You might not get the chance elsewhere

The aforementioned examples of cooking classes and mixology courses might not paint the best picture of just how hyper-local some skillcation experiences are. Some skillcation opportunities simply won’t be found elsewhere.

For example, you can learn about glaciers in Iceland—a country home to a handful of the world’s largest glaciers. You can learn cheese-making in Switzerland, cochineal beetle dye-making in Mexico, pierogi-making in Poland, and more.

The best skillcations take you straight to the source.

Reason #6: It’s rewarding, and maybe even transformational

Along with opening doors to new interests, learning something new can give you a boost in novel ways. If you’re struggling after a period of poor health or a major life change, learning something new empowers you by activating your mind and proving that you’re still up for a challenge.

Will taking an ice sculpture class in China change your life in and of itself? No, probably not—but it will give you a chance to relate to yourself in a new way and see at least one small practice in a new light. In other words, it has the potential to transform your outlook.

Reason #7: You could develop professional skills

Some skillcations are more about learning than leisure. As a professional and creative writer, I’m always intrigued by writing, poetry, and arts courses. Even classes that revolve around calligraphy, for example, have piqued my professional interest.

If you’re working in a specific industry, consider a skillcation to breathe new passion into your work and explore new avenues. If you’re lucky, you might even convince your employer to buck up for part of the bill.

