NYC Restaurant Week: Your Guide to Finding a Great, Affordable Meal

Have an appetite for the Big Apple? I’ve got good news.

If you’ll be in New York City from January 21 – February 9, then your visit coincides with one of my favorite pastimes: Restaurant Week.

Restaurant Week is a foody dream in which the city’s thousands of restaurants (there are over 17,000 in Manhattan alone) open their doors to the public to offer full-course menus at slashed prices.

This promotional period is designed to allow foodies to explore as many menus as possible while saving a few dollars. Originally, Restaurant Week was meant to run for one single week. But the festival, founded in 1992 by Zagat Survey’s founder and a famous New York restauranteur, quickly became a popular event.

Within a few years, NYC Restaurant Week had expanded beyond its week-long scope and spread into other US cities.

In my opinion, New York City is the perfect place to dig into Restaurant Week. First, because it’s an affordable way to bite into life and culture. Second, there’s a culinary option for absolutely every palate. Third, it’s a great reason to head into other boroughs like Staten Island and the Bronx.

This year, a whopping 569 New York City establishments are offering Restaurant Week menus, including two-course lunches and three-course menus.

The best part? They run for only $30, $45, or $60.

How to shop around for menus during NYC Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week probably sounds like a free-for-all for the hungry—but it’s a hugely popular time for foodies to get their nosh on, meaning some restaurants are already fully booked. Here’s the down-low on finding a great option.

Look for any restaurants you’ve had starred for a while.

This is the best time to land a seat at a top eatery, especially those that are usually price-prohibitive.

Take a few shortcuts with top picks from influencers and publications.

Time Out, for example, is well-known for its Restaurant Week recommendations. That can help you cut through the noise and find a great spot for your tastes, budget, and schedule. (Remember—you’ll still need to buck up for a la carte items and drinks.)

Influencers also cover Restaurant Week heavily, meaning you can find some recommendations by searching hashtags on social media.

Search based on neighborhood or cuisine.

This is how I used to find my restaurant week picks. I’d look for neighborhoods I didn’t spend much time in, then refine the search based on cuisine. Restaurant Week is like a talent show for chefs and cooks around the city—don’t be afraid to veer into new territory.

Don’t forget about drinks.

I’ve yet to see a coffee shop offer a menu for Restaurant Week, but this year’s picks include Nippon Cha Bayside, which is partly a Japanese tea house. Let me reiterate: you can find some absolute gems during Restaurant Week.

If you’ve found a spot, call ahead to book a reservation.

Restaurant Week is sponsored by OpenTable, so that’s the best place to make reservations. It’s free to make an account, but this restaurant-rating app also has some strict guidelines—so read carefully.

My top picks for NYC Restaurant Week 2025

These picks are based on recommendations from friends who live in the city along with my own oddball tastes. Expect the unexpected.

TripAdvisor

As a former Red Hooker (that can’t be the right word), I’m tossing you one of those recommendations that’s usually reserved for locals: Red Hook Lobster Pound.

It’s a pain in the ass to get to, but the views are unparalleled and the vibe is cozy and casual. Also, Red Hook is like its own separate world—in a good way.

Dan Ahn, Cha Cha Tang

This hyper-imaginative new Chinese restaurant is kitschy in the highest order. It’s also way too expensive for me to eat at during the rest of the year, which makes it a great choice for those Restaurant Week discounts.

I want that duck bad, my friends. (If you’re eating in Manhattan, feel free to splurge at a Restaurant Week meal—these opportunities don’t come around often.)

TripAdvisor

Head to the most diverse neighborhood in NYC and one of the most diverse in the world (Jackson Heights) for an unparalleled local experience. The Queensboro is an unpretentious neighborhood haunt that specializes in American fare.

While its menu might not be the most exciting, its chefs and mixologists know what they’re doing. Get off the well-trod path in New York City to treat yourself to new culture and delicious eats at The Queensboro.

The Bronx: Tin Marín

Yelp

With a blend of Spanish-style tapas and Latin American flavors, vibrancy is at the heart of Tin Marín. You’ll also get a dash of style as the restaurant brings on live performers like Lee Burgos.

Small but upscale and trendy, this is the type of place that lets you explore Restaurant Week at your own pace—no pressure.

Staten Island: Don Cheech

Courtesy of Don Cheech

With only seven restaurants in Restaurant Week, you need to think long and hard about which establishment is worth your time. (You also need to figure out how to get to Staten Island, but that’s on you.)

I vote you head to Don Cheech. It’s an Italian project from a Little Italy native who’s now looking to make his name with this elegant, understated eatery that specializes in Italian-American favorites.