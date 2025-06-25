Eat Your Way Through the Big Apple with these 15 Food Tours in NYC

As the US’s most densely populated city, it should come as no surprise that NYC’s guided tours number in the thousands.

From history to street art to cigar lounges to true crime, there’s an intriguing trail of crumbs to follow when it comes to just about interest.

And speaking of trails of crumbs, one of your top priorities when you visit the Big Apple should be food. While many visitors arrive with a handy list of trending restaurants and longstanding local haunts to explore, even the best recommendations will only help you graze NYC’s very unique culinary identity.

Ready to take a bite out of local culture with the best food tours in NYC? I’ve picked the crème of the crop (okay, I’ll stop with all the food puns) for you to explore. They’re highly rated by travelers and are neighborhood-specific, offering an in-depth tour that you’ll remember for years to come.

The Original Greenwich Food & Cultural Tour Since 1999

Food, culture, and a look at New York City’s most interesting 19th-century factoids from a true culture-cuisine diehard. It’s not just great eats—it’s taking a bite out of history.

Can’t tell your Italian bomboloni from other desserts from master bakers? Consider this your crash course in soft and sweet treats found inside donut emporiums. When you’re done, kick back at the dog park in Union Square. It’s my favorite spot to people-watch (and dog-watch) in the city.

Don’t just see the NYC skyline. Cruise around it while you enjoy either a five-course meal or a VIP-level six-course meal. Just know that only the VIP dinner comes with (two) free alcoholic drinks.

Sample the tastiest bites in the Chelsea Market before you wander up to the High Line and back down to experience the Meatpacking District. Along the way, you’ll get to traverse two of NYC’s coolest neighborhoods – and its beloved High Line Park.

Sure, LES is one of the city’s most notorious neighborhoods. But this passionate tour guide knows where to find its most unknown and off-the-radar eateries and homegrown restaurants, bringing you deeper into the fold of New York City’s edgiest area. While eating like a royal, of course.

Welcome to your crash course in the best bites in Hell’s Kitchen, a neighborhood that has transformed over the last two decades. Expect many small bites to eat along with a few history lessons on the area.

Take a bite out of one of the oldest and coolest Chinatowns in the world. Not only do you get a few quick lessons in history and culture, but you can also sample some of the city’s most iconic dishes. (I’m talking about Peking duck. Do not leave without sampling the Peking duck.)

When someone brings up Chinatown in New York City, most people think about Manhattan’s large neighborhood. In reality, NYC is home to nine Chinatowns – and the largest is located in Queens. If you want a more comprehensive look at Chinese food in New York City, go on both tours.

Bagels, cannolis, dumplings, and fresh, massive New York slices – expect all the classics on this Upper East Side tour. Along the way, you’ll get to cruise through one of the city’s most prestigious and high-class neighborhoods.

Don’t just confine yourself to Manhattan when you go on food tours in NYC. Head into Brooklyn to sample some of its most iconic eateries. While you’re there, you can check out some of the city’s fastest-growing neighborhoods, from DUMBO to Greenpoint.

When you’re stomach is full and you’re ready to start drinking your way through the Big Apple, book this speakeasy tour. Not only can you learn about the city’s extensive history during the brief Prohibition era, but you can also sample some of its favorite Prohibition-era drinks.

As mentioned in the section on Queen’s Chinatown, you won’t find all of NYC’s best eats in Manhattan. And if diversity is high on your priority list, you probably shouldn’t focus your food tours on the city. Instead, you need to go to Queens to eat your way around the US’s most diverse district with this expansive food tour.

Who knew sandwiches had their own separate history in New York City’s food scene? Learn about the best breaded bites in NYC at this East Village walking tour.

Pro tip: if you head to NYC and you don’t try out the chicken and rice from one of its Halal food stalls, you’ve missed out. Big time. But if you sign up for this food tour, you’ll get to sample and learn about why food stalls are so important. Plus, you get to try a lot more than that famous chicken and rice meal.

NYC: Bar, Lounge, and Rooftop Nightlife Tour

From historic bars to rooftop lounges, Manhattan’s skyline (and its fancy cocktail lists) becomes your oyster on this food tour. As with the speakeasy tour, you’ll also get to learn a bit about New York City’s nightlife scene and its most beloved bars, lounges, and drinks.