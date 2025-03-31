How to Hike Manhattan from Tip to Tip—’Broad City’ Style

You’ve probably heard of the HBO show Girls, a series about four twenty-something women trying to establish themselves as professionals in New York City.

It wasn’t anything like my experience in the Big Apple. I was more of a Broad City type, which is a Comedy Central series about two twenty-something women trying to survive life in the city.

Though not quite as famous as HBO’s Girls, Broad City showcased a more honest (and messy) version of life in New York City.

One of its most famous legacies is ‘the tippity top to the tippity bottom’ hike, a route that the characters in Broad City took from Manhattan’s uptown all the way to the end of Battery Park in Lower Manhattan.

Years later, it’s become a popular route for travelers heading to the city, as well as locals who want to explore a new side of their hometown.

If you’ve never seen the series, don’t worry—there’s no need to start now. So long as you’re in good shape and have a few extra dollars to spare on snacks and drinks, you’ll enjoy this urban hike across Manhattan.

[If you want to explore famous spots from Broad City along the route, check out this map. Or if you’re curious about what the hike is like in general, check out this awesome reel from @shaylaquinn.]

The route: how to hike across Manhattan

This is an informal hike from a comedy TV show—you can do it however you like.

Traditionally, the route starts at Fort Tryon Park in Inwood and ends at Battery Park (aka The Battery) with views of the Statue of Liberty.

Though the hike’s difficulty might not seem like much because you’re traversing the US’s most densely populated slice of land, it’s not for the faint of heart. An urban hike across Manhattan runs for just over 13 miles and will take you around five hours to complete at a leisurely pace. Plus you need to beware of sidewalk cellar doors, manholes spewing ‘fragrant’ smoke, and puddles of iridescent liquids.

As many savvy travelers have pointed out, you might want to mark down a few sites and landmarks along your route rather than go by the seat of your pants. Once again, take whichever route tickles your fancy.

But—for the love of god—wear comfortable shoes. And bring some wipes.

What should you bring to hike across Manhattan?

As just stated, comfortable and worn-in shoes are a must—but that’s not all you’ll need.

Along with light snacks, bandaids, and reusable water bottles, don’t forget about those electronics. Bring your portable charger with you just in case, along with a comfortable backpack. Your items might weigh more than you’d originally thought, so taking a shoulder-slicing tote isn’t a good idea.

A little historical angle for you

Before I get to suggestions on where to stop along your hike, I’m going to nerd out and throw some Manhattan history at you.

I got my start as a professional writer working for a Native American Arts Council in Brooklyn. At the non-profit, I learned that Manhattan got its name from the Weckquaesgeek tribe that once occupied the island—the modern term ‘Manhattan’ is likely a miscommunication about the name of the place where they hunted.

And speaking of hunting, the island of Manhattan was once crisscrossed with hunting trails in the 1500s and 1600s.

Here’s the crazy part: according to a recent book published on historic maps, the street of Broadway is built on the former hunting trail used by the Weckquaesgeek. Three centuries later, you can walk the same path they did… in a wholly new world.

You won’t find any placards or landmarks that callback to this era, but I still thought I’d point this out.

Where to stop along your Manhattan hike

Once again, you are the master of your tippity-top to tippity-bottom Manhattan hike. If you’re interested in walking down Broadway, you’ll hit the city’s most infamous spots, from Times Square to Union Square.

Below, you can find a few of my favorite sites to consider adding to the list, along with recommendations from locals and fellow Broad City-inspired hikers.

Between Fort Tryon Park and Battery Park, consider adding these stops to your route (in order of uptown to downtown):