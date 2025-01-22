Where Can You See the Northern Lights in the Lower 48?

The Northern Lights are one of the most popular breakout travel trends.

Travelers around the world are heading north with the hopes of seeing this common phenomenon, from Norway to Iceland.

But it’s a tricky balance, as the aurora borealis is highly unpredictable. Even the most experienced Northern Lights tour guides can’t guarantee a stunning show.

That reality can be devastating for travelers who have the Northern Lights on their bucket list—especially when they’re paying good money and traveling long distances to do so.

I went on a tour in Northern Sweden to see the lights one night a few years back but ended up freezing through the cold night instead. In fact, the only time I’ve seen the Northern Lights was by accident.

I was flying from New York to Spokane, Washington when the flight attendant told everyone to look out the window.

Sat near a window, I saw the silky, morphing green lights of the aurora borealis. Because we were flying, it looked like we were actually up in the sky with the lights—not staring up from far below. What a way to see the aurora borealis.

But not all Americans are so lucky. Most travelers who want to see the Northern Lights book a trip to Iceland, Canada, and Alaska to boost the probability of seeing the big show.

But just in case Alaska is a little too far for you, don’t worry—you can sometimes see the aurora borealis from these US locations.

Where to See the Northern Lights in the Lower 48

The best places to see the Northern Lights are usually dark sky sanctuaries, an official title for areas with minimal light pollution. The farther north, the better the chances you have—especially before the end of April.

Additionally, you can track live aurora borealis movements via Aurorsaurus. Let’s explore, heading from east to west.

Northern Maine

North of Bangor, Maine, and on the border with Canada, the Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge is a vast, undisturbed forest.

Though it’s not officially a Dark Sky Sanctuary, Aroostook is far enough off the beaten path that light and noise pollution aren’t a problem. You can stay in nearby Caribou while you foray into the wilderness with your camera.

Alternatively, you can also stay closer to the coast at Cobscook Bay State Park, which offers campsites that let you spy on the skies from your lodging. Just make sure you’re staying in an RV or a van, as Maine winters aren’t ideal for tent camping.

I’d vote you stay in Caribou where you can head into Aroostook at your leisure. Here’s where to stay and what else to do.

Upper Peninsula, Michigan

Keweenaw Dark Sky Park is located in Copper Harbor. As an official dark sky sanctuary, you’ll be able to soak up the starry sky without any interference. That also gives you the best chance possible to catch a glimpse of the green-and-pink Northern Lights—as they reflect off Lake Superior, nonetheless.

Some travelers also recommend staying in Marquette before heading out to cruise along Lake Superior. There are dozens of pull-offs where you can park and hunt for the aurora borealis.

That being said, if you’re dedicated to seeing the lights, you need to stay in a Dark Sky destination like Copper Harbor in Keweenaw. Also, Keweenaw is gorgeous, charming, and rustic.

Here’s where to stay and what to do as you wait for the Northern Lights to grace you.

Minnesota

Though it’s home to over 10,000 lakes, the skies are the real appeal in Minnesota. The state is home to two Dark Sky Sanctuaries that boost your chances of seeing the Northern Lights—even in fall, too.

There’s a sanctuary in Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and another in Voyageurs National Park.

I’d focus on Voyageurs because its rangers have designed and launched a program to take tourists stargazing and Northern Lights hunting. These tours are available even during the depths of winter—though you’ll need to strap on your snowshoes to join.

The largest city to the park is International Falls, which offers basic lodging options, mostly for travelers heading between the US and Canada. Here’s where to stay and what to do in the area.

Idaho

I was close to Idaho’s panhandle when I saw the Northern Lights on my way to Spokane—so I can tell you first-hand that this spot might be your best option for peeping the lights.

Your best bet at seeing the lights here is at the Idaho Panhandle National Forest, also near the border with Canada.

Best of all, this protected area offers cabins in winter—meaning you don’t need to trek in from another location or bring an RV.

You can choose from four different camping areas with heated cabin rentals. I recommend sticking to the Pend Oreille Lake Area, as the Northern Lights are best seen dancing across the water.

