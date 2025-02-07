Comparing the US’s 7 Budget Airlines—Which Low-Cost Option is Right for You?

Budget airlines come and go, especially in the United States.

In fact, you might have noticed a few newcomers over the last few years. Breeze Airways took to the skies in 2021, along with Avelo Airlines.

Meanwhile, Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy in November 2024. Though it seems ready to claw its way out of the red, there’s still plenty of uncertainty around the company’s future.

Though the US is also home to stalwart low-cost airlines like Southwest, Frontier, and JetBlue, it’s an ever-shifting landscape. (Or skyscape, I guess.)

Can’t figure out which low-cost airline you should book with? Take a short-cut here with this comparison of the US’s most popular low-cost option.

Budget airlines at a glance

Allegiant: Top pick for domestic flights

Top pick for domestic flights Avelo: Most convenient features & very reliable

Most convenient features & very reliable Breeze Airways: Great for flexibility

Great for flexibility Frontier: Cheapest low-cost carrier

Cheapest low-cost carrier JetBlue: Classiest pick—with the biggest seats, too

Classiest pick—with the biggest seats, too Southwest: Best loyalty program

Best loyalty program Spirit: Best no-frills choice

Comparison of budget airlines

Allegiant: Top pick for domestic flights

Allegiant is ideal for anyone who flies out of smaller regional airports. And with truly remarkable low prices, you can fly around the country for less than $100—roundtrip, in some cases.

On top of that, Allegiant lets you purchase an affordable Trip Flex feature, which allows you to change your flight details at no added cost.

Avelo: Most convenient features

Buying a low-cost airline ticket is a tricky decision; you’ll usually end up paying a premium for basic things like a carry-on suitcase, seat selection, and more.

I can’t promise that Avelo Airlines is perfect, but they’ve clearly thought about the types of features that flyers usually want—and they don’t charge out the wazoo for them.

For example, families who fly with Avelo are automatically given seats together. They also waive all online booking fees. Most importantly, they don’t oversell flights. That’s helped contribute to Avelo being one of the most reliable airlines in the US. In 2023, they had the fewest number of canceled flights of any domestic airline.

Breeze Airways: Great for flexibility

Breeze Airways has a pretty limited scope—but it excels with one high-flexibility feature: the company doesn’t charge passengers for changing their flights or canceling them.

While Allegiant has a similar feature, you have to pay for its Trip Flex option. That’s not the case with Breeze, letting you book in peace.

Frontier: Cheapest low-cost carrier

The data is in—Frontier Airlines is officially the cheapest US airline. That means that you’re better off booking with Frontier for shorter domestic flights.

Though it’s cheap, you’ll be saving at the expense of a bit of comfort. That being said, its central hub at Denver Airport goes a long way in making the entire travel experience pleasant.

JetBlue: Best customer service & biggest seats

Despite being a low-cost airline, JetBlue stands out in a few ways. It’s known for its tough-to-beat customer service and excellent in-flight amenities.

My favorite feature is those extra-large seats. Of all US airlines—including non-low-cost providers like United—JetBlue has the largest economy seats.

Southwest: Best loyalty program

To be blunt, I’m surprised to see Southwest Airlines listed as a low-cost airline. There’s not too much low-cost about flying with Southwest, from the ticket seats to the add-ons. (Though you get a checked bag for free, which is highly unique.)

That being said, they’ve got a stellar loyalty program. My dad has been a loyalty member for close to twenty years, which means he saves big on domestic flights—assuming he pays at all.

Again, just don’t expect to see cheap deals from this carrier. And be aware that they love to fly out of smaller hubs, which can be harder to get to.

Spirit: Best no-frills choice

I’m tired of all the Spirit Airlines slander. This airline has saved the day for me a few times—when larger carriers (I won’t name any names) left me stranded.

When all I needed was a seat to get me where I needed to go, Spirit’s Bare Fare was up for the task. This extremely basic setup might not be extra-comfortable, but it has its place in the travel world.

Plus, Spirit flies to the Caribbean and Latin America, which lets you ride that no-frills pony out to paradise.