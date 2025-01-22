TravelAwaits

Cheap & Chic: 5 Picks for an Affordable Adventure

Tay Belgeri
Jan.22.2025
Welcome to Cape May, New Jersey (Getty)
    Want to explore the United States in upscale fashion… without draining your savings?

    Sounds like a perfect time to make a weekend getaway to a cheap and chic destination.

    Rather than travel to major hubs like Miami or Boston, you can funnel your time and energy into heading a bit further off the beaten path.

    Around the US, dozens of hidden gems are waiting to be discovered by travelers who want to make memories without busting the bank.

    Whether you’re on the hunt for never-before-seen landscapes, charming and historic downtowns, or great museums and shopping, there’s a cheap-and-chic destination for you. I’ve selected a few of the most popular but affordable small US cities for your travel needs.

    From Appalachia to the subtropics, here’s where to go.

    Cheap and chic destinations for affordable adventures

    Fort Myers, Florida

    Getty

    If you love baseball, you probably already know about Fort Myers, which hosts part of the MLB’s Spring Training series.

    That brings me to my next point: avoid this period, as prices hike at hotels during this period. But beyond the scope of hardcore baseball fans, Fort Myers is an idyllic location perfect for beachy escapes.

    Fort Myers’ coasts are lined with white-sand beaches, unexplored inlets, and vast wildlife preserves. Because of its gorgeous coastal views, Fort Myers has all the tourist infrastructure you’ll need—including budget options for dining, lodging, and touring that feel effortlessly classy.

    Recommendations:

    Gatlinburg, Tennessee

    Getty

    Like Greenville (below), Gatlinburg takes you straight into the magic of the Appalachian Mountains—and puts you close to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

    While the city is a hotspot for tourists, meaning you won’t be alone, I think it’s done a great job of keeping its downtown area cozy, letting you wander around for hours without getting bored.

    Despite the emphasis on tourism, guests don’t pay exorbitant prices. Once again, the focus here is on a more calming, family-friendly atmosphere. Whether you’re heading to the Gatlinburg Space Needle or exploring the 8-mile Arts and Crafts Community loop, you’re guaranteed to have a good time without spending too much.

    Recommendations:

    Greenville, South Carolina

    Getty

    Forget Myrtle Beach and its satellite of small towns. Forget Asheville, too, which is located just a stone’s throw from Greenville.

    In fact, I think Greenville is a fantastic alternative to anyone a little burnt out by Asheville’s growing crowds and rising prices. In Greenville, you’ll get to experience the beauty of the Appalachians along with the same indie and spirited arts community.

    In fact, you have Greenville’s modest pricing to thank for its burgeoning art scene—and even a growing culinary scene. Again, you also get the best of Mother Nature, too. Greenville has a towering waterfall that cuts straight through its downtown, if that paints a better picture.

    Recommendations:

    Bozeman, Montana

    Bozeman is a city and the county seat of Gallatin County, Montana, United States.

    Along with Wyoming and Idaho, Montana has become one of the US’s most under-the-radar luxury destinations.

    Most visitors are focused on winter sports and cool summers—but prices are steep in places like Jackson Hole, Sun Valley, and Big Sky. That’s not quite the case in Bozeman.

    Thanks to its status as a college town, there’s always a deal to be found. At the same time, you have access to all those upscale outdoor activities, from fishing to skiing to soaking in hot springs. While Bozeman isn’t cheap by any stretch, it’s the best gateway into the Rockies if you want to feel bougie while staying in an affordable range.

    Recommendations:

    Cape May, New Jersey

    Getty

    On the southernmost edge of New Jersey, you’ll find a beachfront destination that isn’t quite like others.

    Though it’s situated on the Jersey Shore, it’s nothing like Seaside—I promise. Cape May offers an atmosphere that calls back to the glory days of beachside summertime.

    The historic downtown Cape May area is home to gorgeous little bed and breakfasts, along with boutique shops and mom-and-pop eateries.

    Think of it like a more refined and affordable version of Atlantic City. Antiquing, anyone?

    Recommendations:

