Medical Tourism for Americans: How to Get a Full Medical Check Up Abroad

Traveling for medical care isn’t the coolest reason to hit the road.

But it’s a growing reality for many Americans. As healthcare becomes more expensive and confusing, thousands of Americans are packing their bags and heading abroad.

Some are seeking out specialized forms of care that they can’t find in the United States, such as state-of-the-art oncology procedures or fertility treatments. Some are simply looking for affordable cosmetic surgeries, from hair transplants to BBLs.

Others just want a straightforward check up.

Over the last five years, as American interest in medical check ups increases, high-end hospitals have popped up around the globe. They’ve opened their doors to (at least partly) cater to foreigners searching for reliable medical care.

From blood tests to cavity fillings to kidney panels, these check ups offer comprehensive testing at affordable price points. Depending on where you go, that check-up might only cost a few hundred dollars.

If you’ve been considering a full medical check up while abroad, I highly encourage you look into one of the options listed here. While most doctors worldwide speak some English, I’ve also included an option from London

Get a medical check up at Memorial Hospital

Istanbul, Turkey

Want to know how much a comprehensive medical check up abroad will cost you at Memorial Hospital in Istanbul? According to previous American visitors, they received a full range of diagnostic and screening procedures for around $370.

That doesn’t include flights to and from Turkey—but it does include a blood test, heart test, dental check up, chest X-rays, reproductive check up, urine tests, cardiologist exam, abdominal ultrasounds, and complimentary breakfast.

There is one caveat. I’ve seen some visitors note that after the doctors discovered an issue, the treatments were more expensive than anticipated. However, procedures are still guaranteed to be cheaper than in the US for most citizens with basic healthcare.

Check out the check up

Get a medical check up at Bumrungrad International Hospital

Bangkok, Thailand

Want to experience a check up in the lap of luxury? I was stunned the first time I read reviews about Bumrungrad’s check up program.

First and foremost, it’s renowned for its comprehensive and thorough procedure lists, which come with optional add-ons for those with additional health concerns.

Additionally, Bumrungrad categorizes its check up options according to age and gender, allowing you to get more specialized care.

For a woman in her thirties, the cost of a full medical check up abroad at Bumrungrad is around $900. That includes just about every element of a physical exam that you can imagine—from urine, fecal, and blood exams to chest X-rays and abdominal ultrasounds.

Check out the check up

Get a medical check up at Harley Street Health Centre

London, England

If you’re heading to the UK anytime soon, consider adding on a day to visit the Harley Street Health Centre—this center has come highly recommended by a digital nomad friend of mine.

For around $900, visitors can get a full health check up that includes all the basics.

However, Harley Street offers a range of testing options and check ups that guests need to select themselves. That’s ideal for those who have specific questions and pains in mind. Those who aren’t sure what to focus on can first see a general practitioner who will then recommend additional services and tests.

Check out the check up