Glamping in NYC – It’s Easier Than You Think

Glamping is one of the edgiest new trends in travel—one that I don’t think gets enough attention.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Glamping bridges the worlds of outdoor living with refined tastes. And while few people think about nature when they imagine New York City, the magic of glamping knows no bounds.

All you need is a fancy tent, water hookup, and a little bit of outback no-know to put together a glamorous campsite just about anywhere.

Yes, even in New York City.

Glamping… in NYC?

Let me give you a crash course in NYC geography. The island of Manhattan is the most famous of its five boroughs. It’s called the ‘city’ by locals and is what just about everyone imagines when someone brings up the Big Apple: skyscrapers, Central Park, and hordes of yellow taxis.

(Fun fact: Manhattan is named after the Mannahatta tribe that occupied the island. The more you know.)

Manhattan is also an island. The East River separates Manhattan from Brooklyn and Queens—it’s the same river that the Brooklyn Bridge crosses. The East River is home to two notable islands: Governor’s Island and Randall’s Island.

Governor’s Island is one of the greenest places in the city. During my stint in the city, I visited Governor’s Island for a few massive music festivals back in the mid-2010s. The space is managed like a park, which often throws events. It’s also easy to get to thanks to NYC’s new ferry routes.

But there’s a new Cool Thing happening on Governor’s Island: glamping, baby.

Collective Governor’s Island—meet the new face

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Collective Governor’s Island runs the only camping spot in New York City. Dubbed ‘A New York City Retreat’, it’s designed for city-slickers who want a new view of their hometown and visitors who want to see a lesser-known side of the city.

The glampsite is located on a massive stretch of sprawling green, offering views of Lower Manhattan, the Statue of Liberty, and New York Harbor. That view of Lower Manhattan is the best in the city, in my opinion—so don’t write this off if you’re a fan of larger-than-life vistas.

While you’re glamping at Collective Governor’s Island, you can also explore the island’s 173 public acres, which includes historic houses. There are also programs that guests can join, from morning yoga to slow bike rides to sunset cocktails.

Who would enjoy this type of glamping experience?

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Here’s the catch, my friends: New York City is noisy, and you might not have as much fun if you go into this experience imagining a pure camping vibe.

While Governor’s Island is highly accessible (the ferry ride from Lower Manhattan is only around ten minutes), it’s proximity to the US’s noisiest streets can’t be underestimated.

You will not get peace and quiet. That being said, I’d still book this experience in a heartbeat—and I’m usually all about silence. That’s because there aren’t too many experiences like this available—in the US or beyond.

Glamping smack in the center of a highly urbanized and congested city isn’t usually possible. In this case, it’s only feasible thanks to Governor’s Island. And with that promise of historic explorations, it’s even more unique and appealing.

So, here’s my verdict: Tack on a few nights at this glamping site if you’ll be in the city and want something unique to do.

While you might not have a purely rejuvenating experience, I promise you’ll be treated to unforgettable views and what might be the most unique way to experience the Big Apple. For now, at least.

