When the Clock Strikes Midnight: Weirdest NYE Traditions Around the World

I’ll never forget my first New Year’s in Barcelona when I bore witness to one of the weirdest NYE traditions out there.

Videos by TravelAwaits

I was celebrating on a rooftop with a group of friends from around Europe and South America. For some reason, the Spaniards brought grapes with them. A lot of grapes for a winter night, by my standards.

I didn’t think much of it until, as the clock neared midnight, they laid out twelve grapes. After a few questions, I learned about the Spanish tradition of eating twelve grapes at the stroke of midnight.

One grape per month. One seed, too, since seedless grapes aren’t really a thing here.

Every year, I watch in fear as someone attempts the feat.

Turns out that it’s just one of many weird NYE traditions from around the world. If you’re a traveler who likes spending those big holidays abroad, you might want to know about a few of the world’s weirdest NYE traditions.

Weirdest NYE traditions from around the world

Kissing (US)

I imagine most Americans remember at least one New Year’s Eve when they ran around desperate to find someone to kiss at the stroke of midnight. This cheeky tradition was first recorded by The New York Times back in 1893.

The tradition had gained steam after being brought over by German immigrants who would congregate on the big night, then exchange hugs and kisses at midnight.

Eating twelve grapes (Spain)

Oddly enough, Spain’s grape-eating obsession was also first recorded around the same time as our penchant for kissing at midnight. Back in 1895, a small publication explored the custom of eating twelve grapes at midnight as a way to usher in good luck and prosperity.

But it really took off in 1909 when farmers in Southern Spain had an abundance of grapes to sell—and needed to find a way to boost sales quick.

Heading to Spain soon? Make time to learn about culture with the country’s most popular tours.

Jumping seven waves (Brazil)

Brazilians who live on the coast prescribe jumping seven waves at midnight in order to bring luck and strength. This tradition comes from an Afro-Brazilian religion known as Umbanda. Jumping the waves gives honor to Iemanjá, Goddess of the Ocean, and purifies the jumper of any negative energies.

Heading to Brazil soon? Dive into culture with the country’s best tours.

A speech from a monarch… and sofa-jumping (Denmark)

Scandinavian countries are often regarded as secular paradises—but every New Year’s Eve at 6 pm, Danes sit down to watch a speech from the ruling monarch. This year, that’s King Frederik IX, who will deliver a speech to his subjects.

After that, many Danes enjoy jumping off the couch at midnight to signify a leap into the new year. Jumping the sofa might not be one of the weirdest NYE traditions out there, but a king’s speech is certainly one for the books.

Heading to Denmark anytime soon? Explore the country’s most unique tours and experiences.

Eating soba noodles (Japan)

Eating Toshikoshi soba noodles at midnight is one of the preferred ways to say goodbye to the old year and welcome the new year in Japan. In fact, there’s even a specific type of soba noodle used, known as ‘year-crossing noodles’.

This tradition stretches all the way back to the Edo period when it was said to bring good luck and health.

Heading to Japan soon? Immerse yourself in local culture with the country’s coolest tours.

Making predictions with potatoes (Colombia)

Want to predict your next year? In Colombia, you can do so on New Year’s Eve by taking three potatoes and hiding them under your bed. One you will fully peel, one you will half peel, and one you will leave whole.

At midnight, pull one out to see what the next year holds in store for you. The peeled potato signifies prosperity; the half-peeled potato predicts normalcy; the unpeeled potato brings with it financial challenges.

Heading to Colombia anytime soon? Don’t miss out on Colombia’s best experiences.

Beating the walls with bread (Ireland)

One of the more unique traditions from Ireland is beating the home with old Christmas bread—sometimes at the stroke of midnight, but not always. This is a centuries-old tradition that brings good fortune and positivity by scaring away any evil spirits and inviting in benevolent ones.

Heading to Ireland soon? Get more out of your trip by scheduling an unforgettable tour.