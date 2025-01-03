Sun, Sand, & Savings: Affordable Caribbean Escapes

Want to sink into a beach chair with an ice-cold piña colada in your hand… without worrying about how you’re going to pay off your credit card?

Welcome to travel in 2025. While more Americans are hitting the road than ever before, and while most Americans are more interested in experiences versus material goods, travel is expensive.

Luckily, as prices climb so do the number of tools that are designed to help you save while booking. Dollar Flight Club is one of those well-known tools. The platform lets you input your home airport along with your dream destinations and then sends you alerts when prices drop to your preferred range.

It’s a solid solution for those with tight budgets, and especially those who are dreaming of tropical destinations like the Caribbean Islands.

As one of the top spots for winter birds from America, the Caribbean is one of the most accessible and familiar places to escape the cold weather. But given its popularity, this region has some of the priciest resorts and hotels in the world.

Want to plan an affordable Caribbean getaway? Here’s where you need to go.

7 affordable Caribbean destinations

These selections are based on the cheapest flights and hotels in the area, along with the average price of highly rated tours, excursions, and cultural activities. All hotel rates are listed for mid-range options—meaning you can save even more at budget stays.

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Flights from Atlanta and Los Angeles are around $150

Mid-range hotels average around $150-200/night

Aruba

Flights from NYC are around $280

Mid-range hotels and resorts around $200-250

Cancun, Mexico

Flights from Denver are around $200

Mid-range hotels average around $100-150/night

The Bahamas

Flights from Miami are around $250

Mid-range hotels average around $150/night

Jamaica

Flights from Louisville are around $300

Mid-range hotels average around $210/night

St. Lucia

Flights from NYC are around $250

Mid-range hotels and resorts average around $200/night

Last affordable Caribbean destination: Dominican Republic