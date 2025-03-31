Adobe is one of the US’s most recognizable structures—and a defining characteristic of the Southwest.

Adobe comes from humble, earthen mudbricks, which are one of the earliest building materials used by humans. Despite their ancient status, they’re still used to create structures in the US.

Not only is adobe ideal for regulating extreme temperatures, but it’s also resistant to fire. As an added bonus, adobe is affordable and picturesque.

Though you can find the remnants of ancient adobe structures across the Southwest, you’ll also find modern projects. For now, let’s focus on New Mexico, the US’s most adobe-laden state.

There, you’ll find stately, gorgeous adobe structures that span centuries, from active monasteries to mom-and-pop restaurants to abandoned forts.

While you might be familiar with Sante Fe’s well-known Palace of the Governors and San Miguel Chapel, they’re far from the only adobe buildings worth visiting.

Ready to take another look at the coolest adobe structures in New Mexico?

These are the nine oldest, youngest, coolest, and most unexpected finds.

9 must-see adobe structures in New Mexico

Taos Pueblo, Taos

Pueblo de Taos, New Mexico, USA. Photo by M.Torres (Getty)

When talking about adobe structures, it’s hard to pass up Taos Pueblo. It’s one of the oldest continually inhabited places in the United States, which I could immediately feel when I visited back in 2019.

That’s because Taos Pueblos isn’t a single adobe structure—it’s a living village. It’s also the largest multi-story Pueblo structure in existence and one that’s fit with modern amenities like plumbing and electricity.

San Francisco de Asis Mission Church, Taos

Ranchos de Taos, New Mexico, USA – October 2, 2020: San Francisco de Asis Mission Church, an historic eighteenth-century church with rustic adobe architecture (Getty)

This active church dates back to the early 1800s, making it one of the earliest buildings in Taos that’s still standing. The exterior is striking, but the interior was my favorite part of my visit. It looked like something out of a picture book from the past. Just keep in mind that this is an active church, so be mindful about visiting.

El Santuario de Chimayo, Chimayo

Historic El Santuario de Chimayo in Chimayo, New Mexico (Getty)

This pilgrimage site stands out from other famous adobe structures in New Mexico thanks to the surrounding greenery. For Catholics, it’s a shrine where upwards of 300,000 believers spend a day or two during Holy Week, sometimes to access the shrine’s holy dirt. However, the sanctuary is also open to visitors.

Mission of San Esteban del Rey, Acoma

A National Trust Historic Site, San Esteban Del Rey Mission was built in the 17th century from adobe, straw, mud and ponderosa pine using slave labor. (Getty)

This active church is located on the Acoma Pueblo Reservation and is overseen by the Diocese of Gallup. Unlike other churches and shrines, it has a commanding and angular structure. In fact, the Mission of San Esteban del Rey also served as the site of multiple revolts against Spanish missionaries since it was first constructed in 1629.

Christ in the Desert Monastery, Abiquiu

ABIQUIU, NM JANUARY 8: Exterior of Monastery of Christ in the Desert on January 8, 2022 in Abiquiu, New Mexico. (Photo by Ramsay de Give/for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Though it might look like another centuries-old adobe structure, the Christ in the Desert Monastery, part of the Benedictine order, was actually built in the 1960s—with solar power, too. Today, around 30 monks call this structure home. You might even remember it from a short-lived TLC documentary show called The Monastery, which aired in 2006. Unfortunately, you can’t visit the monastery.

Fort Union National Monument, Las Vegas NM

Fort Union National Monument, NM. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

You won’t find any grand adobe structures here—just the remnants of a once-vast system of three forts that were built in the 1850s. Along with exploring the adobe walls that are still standing, you can follow the ruts left in the desert from the old Santa Fe Trail.

Gutierrez-Hubbell House, Albuquerque

Courtesy of Gutierrez-Hubbell House

Originally built in the 1820s before being expanded in the 1850s, this grand home has flown multiple flags throughout its history—including Spanish, Mexican, and American flags. Today, it’s managed by the National Park Service, which makes it easy to visit. You can explore the single-story home’s bedrooms, kitchen, business rooms, and even the attached post office.

Buckhorn Saloon and Opera House, Pinos Altos

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Can’t be bothered with a foray into the past? At the Buckhorn Saloon and Opera House, you can dabble at your leisure. The structure dates back to the 1860s, which you’ll immediately notice thanks to its preserved adobe and old-fashioned décor. But don’t worry—instead of history lessons, you can expect live music, a fully stacked bar, and great eats.

The Compound, Santa Fe

Courtesy of Yelp

If the Buckhorn Saloon is a little too casual, then head to The Compound. This high-end dining spot has a AAA Four Diamond rating thanks to its imaginative modern dishes—and its regular chef guest appearances. The Compound is also housed inside a modern adobe structure that incorporates a clean and organic design, and was once used by famous Santa Fean designer Alexander Girard.

