Famous Dishes from Every Italian City & Where to Eat Them

Heading to Italy? Hope you’re hungry.

From Catania to Venice, this nation delivers delectable eats. But the sheer number of tasty foods can actually pose a problem.

Travelers are going to eat well no matter what… but those who do some research can eat Michelin-caliber meals all day, every day.

You need to know things like which cities and regions specialize in which dishes. On top of that, you need to know which restaurants do it best.

Feeling a little overwhelmed by finding quality restaurants across Italy? I’ve created suggestions below based on the most popular dishes in major cities, including the top restaurants where you should try them. Dai, andiamo!

Rome

Photo by Rob Wicks on Unsplash

Pasta alla carbonara

This iconic dish is beloved in Rome—but don’t you dare ask if you should add cream to the sauce. Pasta alla carbonara is made with guanciale (cured pork cheek), Pecorino Romano cheese, and egg. And pasta, of course.

Eat it here:

Milan

Michelin (Rataná)

Risotto alla milanese

This creamy, delectable dish is a master class in simplicity. The dish is made with onions, butter, white wine, beef stock, saffron, parmesan cheese, and risotto. But only local chefs know how to put it all together in just the right way.

Eat it here:

Naples

Photo by Kampus Production

Pizza margherita

Apparently, pizza margherita (the very first iteration of this classic dish) was created in Naples in the late 1800s for Queen Margherita herself, topped with cheese, tomato, and basil to replicate the colors of the Italian flag. Fast forward a century and most Americans call it cheese pizza—a dish that helped put Italy and Naples on the map for good.

Eat it here:

Turin

Photo by Vita Marija Murenaite on Unsplash

Pizza al padellino

This northern city flies under the radar for many Americans, but it’s a hotspot for Italian culture and trends. And it’s known for its delicious pizza al padellino—a semi-deep-dish variety. It’s smaller than standard pizzas with a thicker (and crispier) dough, baked inside a pan traditionally.

Eat it here:

Venice

Sarde in saor

This one might be a hard sell: a sweet-and-sour sardine dish that includes pine nuts, onions, and raisins. Usually, the sardines are marinated in vinegar before being cooked and served. Some chefs fry their sardines, while others stick to traditional cooking methods—including sourcing their onions from nearby Venice.

Eat it here:

Verona

Photo by Rob Wicks on Unsplash

Risotto alla tastasal

This iconic Verona dish includes heavily salted minced pork. In fact, the dish was originally used to test the quality of cured meats. Today, it’s made with pork, broth, onion, garlic, and is topped with tons of Parmigiano Reggiano. You’ll find it offered at almost every restaurant in the city.

Eat it here:

Genoa

Photo by Eaters Collective on Unsplash

Trofie al pesto

As with many dishes in Italy, the Genovese specialty is profoundly simply—and yet delicious. The key ingredients are trofie pasta with a homemade pesto sauce. The dish is usually topped with cherry tomatoes and basil.

Eat it here:

Florence

Pexels

Bistecca alla fiorentina

I wasn’t expecting to see a steak dish specialty in Italy—especially not a t-bone variety. But Florence and the surrounding Tuscany region have an obsession with t-bone steaks grilled to a perfectly rare state. Just add salt and pepper. It’s really that easy.

Eat it here:

Palermo

Pexels

Arancini

From the rare t-bones of Tuscany to the seriously addictive rice ball of Palermo, I love how varied Italian cuisine is. In Palermo, you’ll be able to taste the influence of African and Arabic influences in the humble arancini. Usually, these little morsels filled with ragù, cheese, and peas—but you’ll find arancini of all stripes.

Eat it here: