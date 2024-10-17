eSIMs for Travelers: How Do They Work & Where Can You Get One?

It’s easier than ever to use your smartphone abroad… assuming you know how to use eSIMs.

An eSIM is a digitized version of a traditional, physical SIM card. They can be used to directly embed your network’s service into a smartphone (or even a laptop or smartwatch, but that’s a different topic).

Today, most people learn about eSIMs when it’s time to travel.

Not only are they the easiest and most affordable way for you to extend your cellphone plan internationally, but eSIMs are also evolving quickly. They’re more secure, accessible, and adaptable than ever before.

With just a few easy clicks, you can shop around to find the best eSIM for your trip—no matter the country, no matter the length of your trip. Think of an eSIM like a temporary, international phone plan while abroad.

Just like you can select more inclusive plans at home, you can do the same with your eSIM-based international plan.

Still aren’t sure how to get started or whether your smartphone even takes an eSIM card? Let’s explore what you need to know about eSIMs for travelers.

How do you know if your smartphone is compatible with eSIMs?

The vast majority of smartphones used by Americans are compatible with eSIMs.

Most iPhones use eSIMs rather than physical SIM cards, for example. The same is true for many Android devices. Thanks to the fact that most modern smartphones already run on eSIMs, most people don’t need to worry about whether they have an eSIM-ready phone.

But if you’re unsure whether your phone uses an eSim or a physical SIM, you can go to your settings. If there’s a ‘physical SIM’ section, you’ve got a physical SIM in your device.

Another way to determine whether your phone uses a physical SIM is to look for the small card slot on your device. No slot = no physical SIM. If you’re still unsure, I suggest checking out this article from Airalo. (They’re a great eSIM provider that I’ll cover below.)

What should you do if your smartphone uses a physical SIM?

If you have a physical SIM, you need to head to a brick-and-mortar store at your destination to sign up with a network and purchase a physical SIM.

Because this is labor intensive and might even require you to prove that you have a local bank account, eSims are the main way that travelers use their cellphone plans while abroad.

How to get an eSIM

The easiest way to get an eSim for international travel is to purchase one online. Usually, you scan a QR code to activate the plan or download an app to start using eSim services.

From there, you’ll be prompted to finish any required setup—but it’s often minimal.

What to look for in eSims for travelers

Not all eSims are created equally. When you shop around, you should be on the lookout for these features:

Country coverage—make sure your destination is included

Data options—make sure you’re getting all the data you’ll need

Ease of setup—make sure you’re not responsible for handling any complicated setting changes

Phone number options—make sure your number stays the same

Top 5 companies that offer eSIMs for travelers

There are dozens of ways for Americans to purchase eSims. Here are a few of the best on the market: