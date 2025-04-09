Travel is a game of small details.

Videos by TravelAwaits

From nailing your packing list to perfectly timing your layover to keeping a few local phrases in your back pocket, there’s a lot that goes into creating a frictionless, memorable trip.

Technology is becoming an increasingly important part of that scheme. Whether you want to avoid hacks when using public w-fi, find the perfect eSIM for your phone, or get ahead of jet lag, you have more solutions than ever before.

But… which do you actually need for a great trip?

When it comes to both software and physical products designed for your smartphone, it can be dizzying to separate the essentials from the suggestions.

Consider this your shortlist of the most important ways you should get your smartphone ready for a trip, from tips to apps to gadgets. These are the seven ways you should be prepping your phone for travel.

7 ways to prep a smartphone for travel

Tip #1: Before leaving, free up storage

Before you set off into the sunset, check that you have sufficient storage space on your phone. If not, then make the necessary cuts to free up some storage.

Of course, you’ll want to pack your phone with photos and videos of your trip—but that’s not the only reason you might need more space.

During your travels, you might be prompted to download an app more than once. Two examples off the top of my head are an airline’s app (I have Delta Sky downloaded on my phone), along with last-minute downloads like the UK’s new ETA App, which you must use to submit your ETA application to visit the country.

Tip #2: Have your backup in place, too

Along with freeing up space, make sure you also back up your phone. I pay a small amount each month for access to Apple’s iCloud, which is linked to my phone and laptop.

If—by some disaster—I would have both my phone and my laptop stolen, I would still be able to access my most pressing documents and data via the Cloud.

In fact, I could even buy a fresh phone in my destination, then set it up myself straight from my hotel room or rental. That’s a pretty impressive backup plan that protects me while I travel.

Regardless of how you prefer to store and back up your most important documents, files, and information, make sure it’s functional before you leave home.

Tip #3: Prep your apps

If you have found yourself relying more and more on travel apps, you’re not alone.

At the moment, eSIMs and VPNs are taking off. ESIM apps let you purchase flexible data plans for any country, while VPNs protect your device by routing you through a virtual private network (aka a VPN).

Along with eSIM and VPN apps, I’d also recommend taking advantage of Google Maps’ new offline feature, along with Google Translate. Both apps can be accessed even if your phone doesn’t have service, letting you communicate in dozens of languages and explore any cities that you’ve downloaded maps for.

Tip #4: Make sure your tracking features are turned on

Here’s my last app suggestion: if you’ve got Find My iPhone or a similar tracking app or feature, make sure they’re turned on and linked. It’s best to share your location with your travel partner(s), but I also recommend making sure someone back at home can track your device.

Tip #5: Change your phone settings to protect yourself from public wi-fi

Public Wi-Fi is risky to use, point blank. If you’re going to use public Wi-Fi, make sure you protect yourself in these ways.

First, turn off auto-connect under your Wi-Fi settings; this will prevent you from automatically joining any public networks. Second, turn off Bluetooth, which provides another avenue for hackers to access your device.

Third, use a VPN if possible—it gives you added protection. Lastly, turn off AirDrop if you’re an Apple user—it’s similar to Bluetooth when it comes to opening you up to attacks.

Tip #6: Bring a portable charger that’s actually portable

Travel writers like me love to recommend bringing along portable chargers—but that doesn’t mean you should be lugging a charging bank that looks and feels like a brick.

Stick to small portable chargers. Recharge them at night and start each day with a fresh, full recharge in your back pocket should you need it.

Tip #7: Get a strap for your phone—and a waterproof case

Let’s talk about hardware for your phone. I recommend travelers purchase a strap for their phone that lets them wear it across their bodies, which deters pickpockets from targeting you while also making it easy to keep track of your phone.

Remember: if you’re taking a lot of pictures, it’s going to come in handy to have that bad boy strapped to you and in reach.

I also vote you bring along a waterproof case if photography is on your mind. On one level, waterproof cases let you dunk your Samsung Galaxy into any liquid—but on another level, they also protect your phone in case of inclement weather.

If you’re heading somewhere really rainy, a waterproof case lets you take photos when and where you choose, regardless of what the weather is doing that day.

Bonus tip: Download podcasts

I’m a huge fan of over-ear headphones because I’m sensitive to noise. Having a robust, noise-canceling solution in reach will keep me calm no matter how long the delays are and how loudly the children wail.

If you’re similarly calmed by noise control, I suggest downloading podcasts before you leave.

Podcasts don’t just remove you from the noise in your immediate vicinity—they give your mind something to latch onto. If you do poorly in travel binds, then podcasts can get you through a multi-hour mishap. Depending on what shows you download, you might even learn a thing or two along the way.