What Are Wi-Fi Hotspots? 5 Examples of Travel Uses

Hotspots, eSIMs, and VPNs—it’s an increasingly complex world of travel-centric tech.

Videos by TravelAwaits

If you’re anything like me, it’s probably been an uphill battle figuring out which gadgets, apps, and products are actually worth your time and money.

Then, there’s the part about learning how they work.

Luckily for me, I live with a dusky user-experience designer who’s always willing to explain, and re-explain, the idea behind new tech releases, how to use them, and whether they’re worth the effort.

One of the latest topics I’ve harangued him about is hotspots.

Hotspots are mobile Wi-Fi devices, which let you connect from anywhere in the world. Sounds simple, right? In reality, hotspots run a huge gamut.

There’s Starlink, for example, a well-known hotspot that’s used by major brands from Subaru to Hawaiian Airlines. Then there’s the most basic form of a hotspot: an eSIM.

Let’s take it back to basics.

What are hotspots—and should they be on your radar if you’re a regular traveler?

Like I just outlined, hotspots are solutions that let you connect to the internet remotely.

Starlink beams internet service down from a satellite that orbits our planet; other solutions rely on local service providers and their magnificent towers.

For the average traveler, a standard eSIM will give you more than enough data to do what you want.

So, here’s the short answer: if you’re heading to a beachside resort, a historic European city, a bustling town in South America, or a similarly familiar vacation, you won’t need a hotspot.

You can use an eSIM to connect while you’re on the go, and then connect to Wi-Fi at your hotel or a restaurant. An eSIM will connect to the nearest service provider’s towers, letting you use more basic apps.

That being said, you might not always be a regular traveler heading off on a familiar vacation. In some cases, you might want to consider a more robust hotspot solution.

5 times you might need a wi-fi hotspot

Nine times out of ten, I don’t need a Wi-Fi hotspot for my travel needs—but when I do, it’s pretty critical to the success of my trip. These are the types of vacations when I’ve relied on a hotspot or actively wished I had one.

Road trips & RVing. If you want a reliable internet connection (I’m talking about video streaming and video calls) on a road trip, you need to have a hotspot solution. Even if you’re on a populated, busy route, you might run into pockets where service is absolutely dead.

If you want a reliable internet connection (I’m talking about video streaming and video calls) on a road trip, you need to have a hotspot solution. Even if you’re on a populated, busy route, you might run into pockets where service is absolutely dead. Camping trips. The same idea with road trips, except you’ll most likely be camped out in an even more remote location. Most of the time, campers avoid hotspots because there’s no way to charge devices. However, I’ve seen more long-term campers (especially those who work remotely) use hotspots to stay on the clock while they travel the countryside.

The same idea with road trips, except you’ll most likely be camped out in an even more remote location. Most of the time, campers avoid hotspots because there’s no way to charge devices. However, I’ve seen more long-term campers (especially those who work remotely) use hotspots to stay on the clock while they travel the countryside. Working on trips. If you need to get work done reliably anywhere, I’d recommend using a hotspot. While hotels and private rentals worldwide are aware that travelers want reliable, fast internet, they can’t always provide it. (Sometimes, they zhuzh up how strong their connections are, too.) If you need to get work done—from taking video calls to uploading large files—then don’t leave it up to chance. Bring a hotspot with you.

If you need to get work done reliably anywhere, I’d recommend using a hotspot. While hotels and private rentals worldwide are aware that travelers want reliable, fast internet, they can’t always provide it. (Sometimes, they zhuzh up how strong their connections are, too.) If you need to get work done—from taking video calls to uploading large files—then don’t leave it up to chance. Bring a hotspot with you. Even working on your phone. This category fits into the working section above, but I think it deserves its own section. Even if you only plan to work on a mobile device like a smartphone or a tablet while you’re on vacation, you might still need a hotspot to get the job done. I’m thinking specifically about content creators and influencers who need to edit and upload videos from mobile devices, but I’m sure there are more cases, too.

This category fits into the working section above, but I think it deserves its own section. Even if you only plan to work on a mobile device like a smartphone or a tablet while you’re on vacation, you might still need a hotspot to get the job done. I’m thinking specifically about content creators and influencers who need to edit and upload videos from mobile devices, but I’m sure there are more cases, too. Open-ended adventures. Are you hitting the road with no return flight? Good for you, my friend! You’re ascending the ranks of the travel world—hopefully, with a hotspot in your bag. That little hotspot will give you the freedom to take on more remote and unexpected adventures, especially if you’re planning to travel the world as a digital nomad.

Looking for a great hotspot? Start here.