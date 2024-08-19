Using Your Phone Abroad: Tips on Texting, Calls, Data, & More

Smartphones are equipped with more international features than ever before.

That being said, travelers aren’t solely worried about whether their iPhone or Samsung Galaxy gets a connection abroad. When people travel—especially internationally—smartphones become an important lifeline.

They connect us to our life back home, help us manage our trip while on the road, and keep us close to our favorite social media and news channels.

Those with an international phone plan can get even more out of their device while traveling. They can load maps while out and about, make calls without Wi-Fi, and research new opportunities as they come up.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to using phones abroad.

If you want to get more out of your smartphone in terms of texts, calls, and data, then start with the basics here. My advice is based on my experience traveling with a US-based international plan, along with tips from my international friends.

Let’s talk about what you actually need to know about your smartphone’s capabilities while abroad.

Check your carrier for international coverage—the basics are usually covered

Let’s break down the fact that I still use a bare-bones US international plan as a Spanish resident.

I’m on a T-Mobile family plan that includes basic international coverage. Yes, it’s really solid enough that I’ve avoided switching over to a Spanish provider and cellphone number. (I’ve had the same cell number my whole life, and I’m stubborn as hell about keeping it.)

T-Mobile, like other major carriers, makes it easy for travelers to add an international feature to their standard plan. That might be a permanent international plan like in my case—or a temporary one.

What I like about international plans is that they don’t involve changing SIMs. They’re add-ons.

Travel is more commonplace than ever before, and service providers know that. My very basic coverage from T-Mobile includes global roaming, texts, and calls. I don’t often have a 5G connection, which means I can’t use social media, stream videos, and similar activities without Wi-Fi.

That being said, I’m okay with that. Google Maps always loads and I can make calls without Wi-Fi—which is what matters most to me.

What about Google Fi?

If you’re up-to-date on your tech, you might have heard of Google Fi. Google rolled out its suite of wireless plans, which includes an international offer.

My partner used Google Fi for a few years. Though it was a bit pricey, he found it functional and easy to use.

However, he dropped Google Fi because users must be primarily based in the US. We’re fully located in Spain, so the deal no longer applies to him. However, I think Google Fi is a great option for smartphone users who like to stay at the forefront of techy projects.

Their unlimited plan includes data in over 200 destinations around the world, along more unique offers like six months of YouTube Premium for free.

Look into international SIMs for longer trips

Now—let’s shift back to focus on the old guard of international phones.

Back when I first started traveling around the world, the standard course of action was to arrive in a country, buy a burner phone, get a local SIM card, and start texting with a T9 setup.

This is still a viable option… though it now applies to smartphones.

If you have a smartphone with a physical SIM card, you can easily set up an account abroad and purchase a physical SIM. However, most smartphones use eSIMs, which can be difficult to transfer and otherwise update.

That being said, there are many companies that have simplified this service.

As mentioned up top, my partner no longer uses Google Fi. Now, he uses Airalo to change his eSIM when we travel from country to country. It’s a straightforward app that lets you seamlessly upload a local sim from wherever you wander.

Keep your data safe using the Cloud

This tip isn’t necessarily related to making calls or texts. It’s about maintaining access to important information in case your smartphone is stolen.

I recommend opting to store your data on the Cloud when you travel abroad.

The Cloud simply refers to any type of server that stores data rather than your device. Most smartphones allow users to pay a small fee to have their data (from contact information to photo libraries) saved in a remote, digital place.

Download WhatsApp & WeChat

Most Americans use the chat feature built into their phone to send text messages—which is based on unlimited texting features. Internationally, it’s more popular for people to text and call using apps.

WhatsApp is a famous example, which I highly suggest you download. I’ve used WhatsApp to chat with friends in Europe, Asia, and Central America. WeChat is another popular option, especially for those in East Asia.

Portable Wi-Fi devices & battery packs: Do you really need them?

Recently, there’s more attention on using portable Wi-Fi devices and carrying battery packs as a solution for international coverage.

The idea is that travelers can use their portable Wi-Fi to connect to a network and avoid roaming charges. The battery pack is there to charge up the Wi-Fi device and smartphones as needed.

To be blunt, it sounds heavy, hot, and might even put a target on your back in areas where pickpockets are active. Will the Wi-Fi actually work? I’m not sure. And how long will those battery packs last? Depends on the brand.

But carrying all that tech sounds like it might distract you from feeling a sense of wonder and joy while traveling—and isn’t that the point?