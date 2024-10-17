Best Themed Tours in Salem, MA: Bar Crawls, Broom-Making, & Fantasy Studio Shoots

Salem transforms into a spooky delight each October.

The quaint city once served as the site of a veritable witch hunt that culminated in multiple deaths over a year-and-a-half-long period in the early 1690s.

Was the area actually plagued by malice thanks to local witches and warlocks?

Probably not—but Salem still carries the legacy of its witch hunt.

The town has served as a set for popular Halloween flicks from Hocus Pocus to The Witch. It’s also gone all-in to showcase historical explorations of the witch trials and broader contexts, making it ideal for history buffs.

And then there’s the town’s diverse list of guided tours.

Salem is home to dozens of unique day trips and experiences that highlight the range and depth of its identity and history. But which are the best themed tours in Salem?

In honor of America’s witchiest city and the upcoming Halloween holiday, here are the witchiest tours in Salem for your wicked interests.

Best themed tours in Salem, MA

History and Hauntings Guided Walking Tour

You’re going to have more than a few choices when it comes to general history and haunting tours of Salem. This highly-rated selection includes seven locations around Salem.

As you wander, a local expert discusses the town’s rich (and macabre) history, along with more modern eerie tales. The added bonus? This tour guide also knows a thing or two about the centuries-old architecture in Salem.

Voodoo, Vampires, and Ghosts Guided Walking Tour

Dive into the wicked past of Salem with Dr. Vitka, a local guide and paranormal investigator. He’s got history lessons, more than a few strange experiences, and a startling amount of information about real-life vampires who dwell in New England.

If you want to explore the real world of underground paranormal research in Salem, go with Dr. Vitka.

Hocus Pocus Movie Guided Walking Tour

If you haven’t seen this cult film from 1993, consider this your sign. Hocus Pocus was filmed around Salem, with many of its most iconic settings still standing today.

Fans of the movie shouldn’t miss out. The guide is also a hardcore fan and local, which makes the experience even better.

Salem Psychic Bewitched Tour with Tarot Reading

It’s like a history tour—except you also get a tarot card reading from a trusted and beloved local tarot reader. The tour also includes a visitation with a psychic, which opens the doors to Salem’s haunted past.

Anyone with an interest in esoteric thought and clairvoyance should start with this tour. Even if you don’t believe it, you’re going to enjoy this tour.

Salem Boos and Brews Haunted Pub Crawl

Who doesn’t want to hear tales of witchcraft, murder, and secret tunnels with a cool beer in their hand?

This tour includes historical information about eight haunted sites—four of which are pubs. But the general idea is to talk about ghosts, witches, and more while playing some drinking games and socializing with like-minded Halloween fans.

Witch City Broom Making Workshop

Want to spend a day in the pointed boots of an actual witch or warlock? This workshop takes you into the outdoors to first source all the blessed materials that you’ll use to craft a broom.

Don’t worry—it’s just a souvenir that you can use to tell others about your ghostly visit to Salem. Or play a quick game of quidditch.

Fantasy Studio Photography Experience

Want to get a feel for what it would have been like to play a witch in Hocus Pocus? Head on this tour to get decked out in the witchiest fantasy gear, then pose for the cameras.

Guests get to choose between four unique backdrops: witch cottage, magick broom, pirate point, and old Salem village. Any groups that have enjoyed their time in Salem should consider booking this tour at the end—it’ll provide some amazing keepsakes for you to remember the best themed tours in Salem.

