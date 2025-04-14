Welcome to the Most Terrifying B&B in the US: Lizzie Borden House

Nothing goes better with a quaint B&B stay than tales of axe murder.

At least, that’s what the great minds at the Historic Lizzie Borden House believe. This maybe-haunted mansion is located in Fall River, Massachusetts, a place you might know of thanks to a famous murder—one that was later turned into a Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny flick.

But what really happened at the Lizzie Borden House?

And, for fans of the paranormal heading to Massachusetts, should you skip out on Salem to let the ghosts of the Lizzie Borden House scare the bejeesus out of you instead?

Let’s dive into this paranormal heavyweight.

What happened at the Lizzie Borden House?

During the 1870s and 80s, this famous Fall River mansion was occupied by Andrew Borden, his wife, and his daughters from a previous marriage, including Lizzie.

Borden was a prominent banker and member of high society. While the home remains large and impressive by today’s standards, it was below the Borden’s station in the late 19th century; rumor has it his daughter Lizzie was too embarrassed to invite her friends over, hinting at possible friction in the family.

In 1892, after occupying the home for twenty years, Andrew Borden and his wife Abby Borden were found brutally murdered in the living room and bedroom, respectively.

A subsequent trial tried to pin the axe murders on Lizzie, the eldest daughter. However, she was acquitted and went on to inherit the house. She lived out the rest of her days living nearby before passing away in 1927.

Being that Lizzie was acquitted, nobody knows who murdered the elder Bordens. At least, legally.

Off the record, however, many officers were confused and suspicious of Lizzie’s responses during interrogation. Her story changed frequently—and without a stronger suspect in the pool, suspicions have always remained that Lizzie was the axe-wielder.

How can you visit the Lizzie Borden House?

The Borden House changed hands multiple times after the murder. As mentioned above, Lizzie sold the home and moved down the street shortly after she inherited the home.

Fast forward to 1996, when a couple named Martha McGinn and Ronald Evans inherited the home. They began taking steps to refurbish and restore its original rooms with one goal: to curate a terrifying and irresistible bed and breakfast.

In 2021, they sold the property to Lance Zaal, owner of the Travel Channel show Ghost Adventures. Since then, Zaal has expanded the tour schedule that touches on both historical and paranormal elements. (He stays on the grounds, too, which means you could run into him.)

Today, The Lizzie Borden House is one of the premier attractions in Fall River. You can visit the house via tour or hotel stay.

Is it better to book a hotel stay or a tour?

The Lizzie Borden House rents four rooms and two guest suites—including the bedroom where Abby Borden’s body was discovered.

But there’s a (pretty significant) catch: tours run during the day, so you need to clear out from 10 am to 5 pm. You also need to stash your belongings to keep up the illusion for visitors.

Unless you’re a hardcore ghost hunter, a tour is probably sufficient. You can choose from house tours, ghost tours, and overnight ghost-hunting excursions. That being said if you’ll be out and about during your stay in Fall River, that 10 am – 5 pm time slot might not be hard to fill with other activities.

Will you actually see a ghost at the Lizzie Borden House?

Ghost sightings aren’t common at the Lizzie Borden House—but you might sense the presence of a ghost looming over you while you sleep at night.

According to paranormal investigators and psychics, you might see spectral cats and apparitions, rocking chairs that move on their own, and even feel the cold hands of Lizzie Borden close around your throat at night.

If you want to learn more, you can catch specials on the Lizzie Borden House from ‘Ghost Adventures’ and ‘Dead Files’.