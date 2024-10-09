Imagine taking the trip of a lifetime only to realize your passport is missing.

It’s one of the most fear-inducing moments a person can experience when traveling internationally. Whether lost, stolen, or misplaced, a missing passport is an immediate cause for concern.

Naturally, identity fraud is a serious issue—but if you’ve lost your passport abroad, you’re probably more concerned about how to get home.

After all, there’s no passing through customs without a valid passport or temporary substitute in your hand.

So what should you do if you can’t find yours? Here’s how to get a new passport abroad if yours is lost or stolen, according to the Department of State.

A quick note on embassies

The US is very active abroad, meaning we’ve got embassies in almost every country—and more than one in many.

In Spain where I live, for example, the US has embassies in both Barcelona and Madrid. There are also consular agencies, which are helpful in case of more immediate emergencies.

These entities are ready to move quickly to help Americans who face troubles while traveling internationally.

For the sake of this article, it’s important to note that you cannot receive a new replacement passport over the weekend or on holidays. Though embassies and consulates are staffed 24/7, after-hours officers are only trained to help in life-or-death situations.

How to get a new passport abroad if yours is lost

Step One: If your passport is lost, the first thing you need to do is locate the nearest US Embassy or Consulate. Remember—the goal of every US embassy and consulate is to help you quickly resolve issues. Lost passports are stressful, but embassies are no stranger to this type of problem.

Step Two: Report your passport as stolen at the embassy with a phone call. If you’re able to travel to the consulate in person, even better. Either way, you want to get the wheels moving on your replacement passport, which means I recommend calling ahead to let staff know that you’re on the way.

Step Three: Receive advice from embassy or consulate staff on what to do next. If your return flight leaves in a few days, the consulate might provide you with a limited-validity temporary passport. It’ll get you home—but you’ll need to finish reporting the lost passport and apply for a new one once you’re back in the US. By contrast, if your flight doesn’t leave in the next few days, the consulate might require you to come in person to apply for a replacement.

Step Four: If you need to report physically to the embassy, then bring a photocopy of your passport, your driver’s license, a passport photo, your travel itinerary, and two forms (D-11 and D-64). Remember to ask about these forms during your call. Embassy or consulate staff can help you find and download these forms if you need to fill them out remotely.

Step Five: Wait for your replacement passport or limited-validity passport. This could take as little as a single business day—or longer if you have trouble confirming your identity, for example.

How to get a new passport abroad if yours was stolen

If your passport was stolen rather than lost, there’s only one difference in the process of obtaining a new one.

Before finding the nearest embassy or consulate, make a police report outlining the theft.

According to the US Department of State, it isn’t absolutely necessary to report a passport as stolen in order to receive a replacement from an embassy. However, it’s still important to document the theft and report it to the authorities.