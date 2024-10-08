Top 5 Places to Eat Clam Chowder on Cape Cod

Cape Cod transforms into a dream destination each summer.

While it’s often clumped with neighboring summer hotspots like Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, Cape Cod is a lot more relaxed, low-key, and casual.

This unique peninsula is home to fifteen unique towns, each of which offers a different way to experience Massachusetts’s coastal wonders. Some are there to lounge around areas like Brewster and Yarmouth while soaking up the sun. Others might be more interested in whale watching or sport fishing.

But one thing that’s on the docket for many visitors is the food. And for those who don’t live along the East Coast, one of the most popular dishes is the local sociality of clam chowder.

Clam chowder is a New England specialty, filled with clams, potatoes, bacon, and a creamy broth. While New York City has its own variety (with tomato sauce) and the Pacific Northwest has its very own take, neither has quite as rich of a flavor—or as hefty of a cultural impact.

It’s basically required eating on Cape Cod. Here’s where to find the best clam chowder in the area.

Skipper Chowder House, Yarmouth

Let’s start off with one of the tastiest clam chowders on the Cape—Skipper Chowder House.

You should be able to tell by the name of the restaurant that they’re focused on their chowder more than anything else. In fact, Skipper has been a local favorite for well over a decade.

Back in 2014, the restaurant took home a Cape Cod Times award for the best chowder in the area. It was a reader poll, too, so you know that you’re getting the fan favorite at Skipper.

Captain Parker’s Pub, Yarmouth

This pub has been perfecting its clam chowder recipe since it opened its doors in 1981. In fact, you can find all of the best New England fare on their menu. Its clam chowder is hearty, delicious, and served in a bread bowl.

But you don’t need to take my word for it.

Captain Parker’s Pub has won numerous awards for its clam chowder over the decades. Two of those accolades are from the highly competitive Boston Chowder Festival and Cape Cod Chowder Festival.

If you want the crème of the clam, start here.

Cleat & Anchor, Dennis Port

If sampling the old guard of New England dishes isn’t for you, then take on a newer and more intriguing project like Cleat & Anchor.

Cleat & Anchor is all about experimentation. Along with their highly rated clam chowder, you can even sample really strange mashups like their clam chowder pizza. (Just don’t mention that to an Italian.)

At Cleat & Anchor, you can also find other specialties, including some of the tastiest craft brews in the area. Best of all, it’s one of the most budget-friendly places to eat during the high season—so keep this on your list if you’re looking to save on a summer vacation.

Fishermen’s View Seafood Market & Restaurant, Sandwich

Views are also on the menu at this restaurant. Fishermen’s View offers an almost 360-degree view of Cape Cod Canal.

Thanks to its proximity to the local wharves, its clam chowder is regularly whipped up with fresh catches from the fishermen. In fact, the restaurant is the passion project of two fishermen brothers who wanted to turn their love of the ocean into delicious fresh seafood meals.

That means that if you’re in the mood for other seafood dishes, you can find some of the best on Cape Cod here along with its clam chowder.

Lobster Trap, Bourne

Once upon a time, the Lobster Trap was a popular neighborhood fish market.

From the mongers of yore, a new neighborhood joint has emerged—and the Lobster Trap serves up some of the very best clam chowder on the Cape. Like Fishermen’s View, the fresh catch is part of the dish’s success.

The Lobster Trap is great for families and other larger groups. It’s got a friendly attitude and casual atmosphere, letting you unwind while you sample its seafood-centric menu with a view overlooking the Back River. Not too shabby.

