TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and TipsTravel News

Extreme Heat & Wildfires Grip Greece—Travelers Must Exercise Caution

Tay Belgeri
Jul.28.2025
Thousands of tourists wear hats and carry umbrellas for protection as they visit the Acropolis during the worst heatwave of the season in Athens, Greece, on July 23, 2025. The Acropolis shuts between 12:00 and 17:00 to protect visitors and workers from the intense heat. (Photo by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Tay Belgeri
    Jul.28.2025

    Greece is in the grip of a serious heat wave, which is being exacerbated by domestic wildlife and blazes over in Turkey.

    Videos by TravelAwaits

    In July, temperatures in Athens usually hover between 25-33 °C or around 77-92 °F. That’s a pretty hefty range that shifts when the sun rises or sets, and most tourists are braced for the sweltering summer temperatures. Americans, in particular, also seek out heat-beating products and tips, especially considering the dubious nature of AC.

    But visitors to the Greek Islands this year have been facing a heat wave that’s hit in the 40s °C, which is between 104-124 °F.

    That’s a pretty staggering temperature for tourists to manage, especially considering many of Greece’s great archaeological sites are in the open air.

    It’s especially concerning considering the second-most dangerous tourist destination in the world, California’s Death Valley, hovers around 49 °C or 120 °F.

    Tourists warned about the heat wave, especially at outdoor sites

    Starting July 28, 2025, authorities in Southeastern Europe are raising the alarm over a heat wave, which took hold days earlier. It’s exacerbated by wildfires occurring in Greece and Turkey, the latter of which just recorded its hottest-ever temperature.

    Authorities in Greece are also tasked with keeping thousands of tourists safe. In fact, Athens’ Acropolis was recently shut down when temperatures rose over 40°C or 104  °F. Over the last months, temperatures have repeatedly peaked above that number, rising even to 44  °C in Athens in June.

    However, the heat wave isn’t expected to last long. Many temperatures, especially in the Balkans, have returned to normal levels. It’s expected that temperatures in Greece will return to between 30-35  °C or 86-95  °F later this week.

    In addition to high temperatures, wildfires also pose additional risks to tourists. Some areas have been evacuated, including hotels and resorts. Other areas are instead suffering from poor air quality, as ash and smoke from fires cause serious airborne pollution.

  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Image of Tay Belgeri Tay Belgeri View Full Profile

      Tay Belgeri is a writer and traveler from the Heartland who now lives in the Mediterranean. She has almost two decades of international travel, learning, and immigration experience under her belt. She also has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Global Studies—yes, it’s a thing. With Travel Awaits, Tay is demystifying the act of travel for fellow Americans by covering her favorite adventures, latest bucket-list experiences, and lessons she learned the hard way. She focuses on the little details that make trips easier to plan and more magical to experience. During her career, Tay has been published on AP News, Ranker, MSN, and other major publications. But don’t think of her as a travel writer—she’s a traveler and a writer. Travel is her nature; writing is her trade.